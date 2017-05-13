May 13, 2017
And we wonder why school kids of today don’t get an open education. Perhaps Ms. Julie Richards AP Psychology doesn’t hesitate to show her disdain about Republicans in her Class Room, based on her response below
|Julie
julie.richardson@gcisd.net
2017/05/12 at 1:45 pm
|
Concerning the Guest column below
|Editor Comment
|In reply to Julie Richardson GCISD School Teacherjulie.richardson@gcisd.net
Perhaps when calling all Republican “Fools” “Blind Republican fools.” one should not use a personal email address versus you official GCISD email..Would make some readers think perhaps our kids are not getting an unbiased view concerning our political parties! Thank you Ms. Richardson for this verification.Reprinted from the GCISD Website
Julie Richardson: AP Psychology
Hello! My name is Julie Richardson and I have taught at Grapevine High School for the last 24 years. I currently teach AP Psychology. I have in the past coached soccer and volleyball. I grew up in Irving Texas, but have always had a close tie to the community of Grapevine. My Great Aunt Mae, lived at the corner of Ball and College street and I spent every other Sunday from my birth until the early 80’s at her house. I have had the opportunity to watch the physical geography of Grapevine change in many ways over the years. However, one thing that always remains the same is the climate of family. I am honored and proud to be a part of this community and especially Grapevine High School.
