8 Comments

  1. 1

    Mike

    No, let’s not move on. Many suspect treason by Trump and his gang. In addition, I for one believe this man to be a clear and present danger to the Republic. The multiple nvestigations must continue to a conclusion.

    1. 1.1

      Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux

      Well the article was a filler and not in keeping with focus on local news. So LNO will move on.

  2. 2

    Julie

    Fools. Blind Republican fools.

    1. 2.1

      Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux

      julie.richardson@gcisd.net
      Perhaps when calling all Republican “Fools” “Blind Republican fools.” perhaps one should use a personal email address versus you official GCISD email..Just a suggestion?
      Julie Richardson: AP Psychology
      Hello! My name is Julie Richardson and I have taught at Grapevine High School for the last 24 years. I currently teach AP Psychology. I have in the past coached soccer and volleyball. I grew up in Irving Texas, but have always had a close tie to the community of Grapevine. My Great Aunt Mae, lived at the corner of Ball and College street and I spent every other Sunday from my birth until the early 80’s at her house. I have had the opportunity to watch the physical geography of Grapevine change in many ways over the years. However, one thing that always remains the same is the climate of family. I am honored and proud to be a part of this community and especially Grapevine High School.
      Last Modified on August 17, 2015

      1. 2.1.1

        Beverly

        Nelson,
        Your site says email addresses will not be published in comments, yet you doxxed her simply because you disagree with her comments. You should be ashamed of yourself.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux

          If a tax payer paid for email extension would not have been used, the email would have not been noted.

  3. 3

    Anonymous

    Hello Nellie,

    First off, I’m a little concerned as to why you felt the need to post this article under, “Breaking News.” This article is more of an opinion piece and has nothing to do with local Tarrant County news. I understand the point of your argument too, but I also see it as flawed. Not saying youre wrong, i just want to see the source(s) of this information.

    Secondly, in no way, shape, or form have I ever come to the conclusion that Russia hacked the election. What I do believe though is that Russians attempted to influence our election through the media. The cultivation theory suggests that media access and exposure shapes cultural values and beliefs. We saw this in a variety of different ways during our election including from the advent of fake news and the Wikileaks of Clintons email servers (of which was proven to be done by Russian hackers). This media, most of which has been a result of Russian people,  absolutely influenced the way people voted last election.

    This brings me to my final point. The fact that Trump and his cabinet have ties to Russia is what is so alarming to liberals. Especially now, considering that Trump just fired the man leading the investegation onto whether Russia orchestrated the election. In the end you say that “Moving forward seems to be the least damaging to the nation. So let’s do it, shall we?” So let me ask the question that needs to be asked: Is moving forward really the least damaging to the nation, or is it the least damaging to Republicans?

    1. 3.1

      Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux

      Anonymous (with email verification).. you are right the article has had the “Breaking News” designation removed. The guest column was meant as a filler and you are absolutely correct it had nothing to do with Tarrant County which is a departure for only “Local” news. I rarely make a mistake (personal opinion) but this posting appears to be one because of it’s lack of local origination. Good point.

