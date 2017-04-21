Southlake, Texas April 21, 2017

Those show as arrested herein are presumed innocent until convicted in a Court of Law

LANDON LANE STOKES, Age: 20 POB: Dallas, Listed Occupation as Roofing for Commercial Roofing and Home 707 Greymoor PL, Southlake. Age: 20 POB: Dallas, Listed Occupation as Roofing for Commercial Roofing and Home 707 Greymoor PL, Southlake. Arrested on April 15, 2017 at 3:58 AM by Officer L. Miller at his Home and Charged With; 1.) Harassment of a Public Servant, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $3,000

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 More than 4 Gram Less than 200 G, a Second Degree Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

3.) Tampering with Government Records, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond set at $2,000…Togal Bond $9,000

Remarks: Does Not Remember his SSN

SARAH ANN JONES, Age: 23, POB: Jacksonville, FL. Listed Occupation as a Server at BJs and Home 2813 Park View Lane #1221, Bedford. Age: 23, POB: Jacksonville, FL. Listed Occupation as a Server at BJs and Home 2813 Park View Lane #1221, Bedford. Arrested on April 21, 2017 at 1:31 AM by Officer C. Melton at 1000 E Hwy 114 and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

BRET ALLEN MOONEY, Age: 48, POB: Marion, OH, Listed Occupatikon as a Medical Intern at TWU and Home 918 Forest Park Ct., Keller. Age: 48, POB: Marion, OH, Listed Occupatikon as a Medical Intern at TWU and Home 918 Forest Park Ct., Keller. Arrested on April 14, 2017 at 10:27 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1100 E FM 1709 and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.

CHANDRA B. RAI, Age: 33, POB: Bhutan, Listed Occupation as Quality at Ruskin Rooftoop System and Home 6415 Melody Lane #333, Dallas. Age: 33, POB: Bhutan, Listed Occupation as Quality at Ruskin Rooftoop System and Home 6415 Melody Lane #333, Dallas. Arrested on April 14, 2017 at 10:19 PM by Officer L. Miller at 899 SH 114 and Charged With: Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000

ELMER ISCENCIA ORTEGA, Age: 39, POB: El Salvador, listed as UNEMPLOYED and Home 3128 Mustang Lane, Grand Prairie, TX. Arrested on April 15, 2017 at 8:41 AM by Officer J. Hannah at 3100 E Hwy 114 and 1709 and Charged With; 1.) Prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set At $3,000

2.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500,

3.) An INS Hold from the Department of Homeland Security, No Bond

Remarks: No Driver’s License or Social Security Number.

KEVIN DEWAYNE GOFF, JR. Age: 27, POB: Dallas. Listed Occupation as Forklift at AT&T and Home 3404 Southern Oaks Blvd #16, Dallas. Arrested on April 20, 2017 at 12:56 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 2200 E Hwy 114 and Charged With Possession of Marijuana more than 4 ounces but less than 5 lbs, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,500. DEMARR FANNELL GREER, Age: 38, POB: Dallas. Listed as Unemployed and home 2240 Greatcliff Dr., Dallas. Age: 38, POB: Dallas. Listed as Unemployed and home 2240 Greatcliff Dr., Dallas. Arrested on April 20, 2017 at 5:56 PM by Officer D., McKillen at the AT&T Wireless Store 1530 E FM 1709 and Charged With; 1.) Tampering with Government Records, Bond set at $750,

2.) On a Lewisville PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $546…Total Bond $1, 296.

MICHAEL AINSWORTH, Age: 27, POB: West Monroe, LA. Listed as Unemployed and Home 318 Middle Park Cir., West Monroe, LA. Arrested on April 14, 2017 at 2:19 PM by Officer C. Damico at 2199 N. Carroll Ave. and Charged With: 1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $2,000,

2.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Failure to Comply after striking an unattended vehicle, Bond set $228…Total Bond set $2,228.

