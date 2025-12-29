Let’s end the year on a good note – please don’t drink and drive, y’all! We’ll have extra officers out on the roads these next few days, specifically on the lookout for drunk drivers.
Last year in November and December, officers made 31 DWI arrests. Typically, we see most of these arrests happening between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. If you’re hosting a gathering, please help keep everyone safe. Make sure guests have a sober ride home and never let someone get behind the wheel after drinking.
𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:
Swerving or weaving between lanes
Driving far over or under the speed limit
Sudden stops or delayed reactions
Tailgating
Driving without headlights at night
Driving without wipers in the rain
Wide turns or drifting into other lanes
𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗿:
Call police and share your location
Describe the driving behavior you observed
Provide the vehicle’s make, model, and license plate, if possible
Keep a safe distance and stay alert
𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗼 𝗻𝗼𝘁:
Try to stop the vehicle yourself
Follow too closely
Assume someone else will report it
Your call could save a life. Stay safe, Bedford!
