Let’s end the year on a good note – please don’t drink and drive, y’all! We’ll have extra officers out on the roads these next few days, specifically on the lookout for drunk drivers.

Last year in November and December, officers made 31 DWI arrests. Typically, we see most of these arrests happening between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. If you’re hosting a gathering, please help keep everyone safe. Make sure guests have a sober ride home and never let someone get behind the wheel after drinking.