At its December 10 Special Meeting, the GCISD Board of Trustees approved the following recommendations in accordance with the district’s balanced scorecard priority for long-range facilities planning to support the long-term sustainability of GCISD:

Prepare and sell properties (Heritage Annex, PDEC, ECDC, and potentially one or more campuses) and include a deed restriction on all property sales to disallow future property owners from competing with the school district through any type or model of school or childcare facility;

Evaluate the viability of and pursue revenue generation ideas of the EMPC;

Consolidate Dove Elementary School with Cannon Elementary School and Silver Lake Elementary School;

Consolidate Bransford Elementary School with Colleyville Elementary School and O.C. Taylor Elementary School, rezone a portion of Colleyville Elementary School to O.C. Taylor Elementary School, and rezone a portion of O.C. Taylor Elementary School to Heritage Elementary School as indicated by the demographer.*

*The original recommendation included rezoning a portion of Colleyville Elementary School to Glenhope Elementary School, however, after further analysis, the Board of Trustees voted to amend that recommendation to remove that portion.

Another recommendation to pursue the design of a feeder pattern that reduces the number of students that split from peers at transition years and, if determined viable, implement that new feeder pattern in a future year after the 2026-2027 school year, was not approved.

These recommendations were brought to the Board following an 11-month process by the Education Master Planning Committee (EMPC) that included a study of educational funding and budget projections, facility capacity and utilization, and campus consolidation scenarios that included demographer enrollment projections.

With no change to its current facility landscape, GCISD faces a budget deficit for the 2026-2027 school year of approximately $3.2 million. The consolidation of the two campuses, Bransford and Dove, will result in a savings of approximately $2.7 million annually. Additionally, the sale of properties will generate one-time revenue for the district.

GCISD’s Human Resources Department will begin the process of providing support and placement for current Bransford Elementary and Dove Elementary staff based on their preferences for the 2026-2027 school year. Following the Winter Break, the district will also coordinate with campuses impacted to host informational meetings regarding consolidation plans and support.

More information will be available about the implementation and transition plans on the district’s website throughout the spring semester.