As you shop, donate, and celebrate this season, please remember scammers are more active this time of year.

Watch for deals that seem impossible. If it feels too good to be true, it probably is.

A common scam we’re seeing is when scammers call and pretend a loved one has been arrested and they need money immediately to get out of jail before the holidays. If you ever receive a phone call like this, please hang up and verify. The Bedford Police Department will never demand payment over the phone.