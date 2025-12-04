As you shop, donate, and celebrate this season, please remember scammers are more active this time of year.
A few quick steps can help keep you and your family protected:
Take a moment before you click. Avoid opening unexpected links about packages, prizes, or account issues.
Stick to trusted retailers. Look for secure sites with “https://” and the lock symbol.
Watch for deals that seem impossible. If it feels too good to be true, it probably is.
Double-check charities. Type in the organization’s official website directly – don’t rely on links sent to you.
Track deliveries through the retailer’s app, not through random texts or emails.
Review your bank and credit card activity throughout the season.
Use strong passwords and two-factor authentication.
Trust your instincts. If something feels off, don’t move forward.
A common scam we’re seeing is when scammers call and pretend a loved one has been arrested and they need money immediately to get out of jail before the holidays. If you ever receive a phone call like this, please hang up and verify. The Bedford Police Department will never demand payment over the phone.
Stay aware, stay safe, and enjoy the holiday season!
Source: Bedford Police Department