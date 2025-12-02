A man in Fort Worth, Texas has been federally charged for threatening to build a bomb, conduct a suicide attack, and kill Americans and others, in a video shared on TikTok, X, and Facebook, announced United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, 30, a citizen of Afghanistan residing in Fort Worth, was charged by federal complaint with the offense of transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce related to threats he made on a November 23, 2025, video call, which was recorded and posted to multiple social media accounts, including TikTok, X, and Facebook. According to the complaint, the video shows Alokozay angrily gesturing and speaking Dari, a language commonly spoken in Afghanistan, while interacting with at least two other males on a video call.

As alleged, Alokozay threatened to conduct a suicide attack on the other participants on the call, as well as “infidels” and Americans. He claimed he would build a bomb in his vehicle and talked about a particular yellow cooking oil container favored by the Taliban in building improvised explosive devices (“IEDs”) in Afghanistan. Alozokay stated the Taliban were dear to him and that he came to the United States to kill those on the call. He also claimed he wanted to conduct a suicide attack on Americans. According to the complaint, Alokozay stated he was not afraid of deportation or getting killed. A screenshot of a social media post that shared Alokozay’s November 23, 2025, statements is below:

Alokozay is currently in custody pending an initial appearance before a United States Magistrate Judge and further court proceedings.

“This Afghan national came into America during the Biden administration and as alleged, explicitly stated that he came here in order to kill American citizens,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The public safety threat created by the Biden administration’s vetting breakdown cannot be overstated – the Department of Justice will continue working with our federal and state partners to protect the American people from the prior administration’s dangerous incompetence.”

“We have zero tolerance for violence and threats of violence to kill American citizens and others like those allegedly made by this individual,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. “I applaud the rapid response of our federal and local law enforcement partners in identifying and apprehending him. Those individuals who jeopardize the public safety and security of North Texas residents will be swiftly brought to justice.”

“This arrest demonstrates that the FBI remains steadfast in our mission to defend the homeland and protect the American people. Thanks to public reports of a threatening online video, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force apprehended this individual before he could commit an act of violence. We continue to ask that if you see something, say something,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.

“Our commitment to keep America safe is unwavering. Online threats made by those hiding behind a screen will not be dismissed or taken lightly,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard. “We will use every resource available to make sure these perpetrators are found, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

A complaint is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Like all defendants, Alokozay is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If convicted, he faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office through the Fort Worth Resident Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Fort Worth Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Vincent Mazzurco.