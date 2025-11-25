Tuesday, November 25, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Southlake, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 11/14/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES (EXP REGISTRATION); RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW RODRIGUEZ, LUIS ARMANDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: ELECTRICAL FOREMANARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 11/14/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES (EXP REGISTRATION); RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JANOWCZYK J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 11/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND ROBISON, MEGAN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENTARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JANOWCZYK J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 11/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 11/15/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY THORTON, TELLY TAHLEK; B/M; POB: MI; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: DENTON TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTIONARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 11/15/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

Experience total relaxation!

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 11/15/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT MASON, PARIS SHARNE PAMELA; B/F; POB: MI; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DENTON TX; OCCUPATION: ACTIVITIES DIRECTORARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 11/15/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 11/16/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY RIJAL, ARYAN; AIAN/M; POB: NEPAL; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 11/16/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 11/16/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY MALENA FERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO A; W/M HISPANIC; POB: DOMINICAN REPUBLIC; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 11/16/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOSEBEE J; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 11/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G; 2) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – FAIL TO SIGNAL; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY MEDLEY, MICHAEL KENNETH; W/M; POB: IL; AGE: 57; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: AIR BUS HELICOPTER-MATERIAL HANDLERARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOSEBEE J; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 11/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G; 2) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – FAIL TO SIGNAL; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY



GOT A PROJECT? NEED ASSISTANCE IN NAVIGATING CITY ORDINANCES?

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 11/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION/LICENSE PLATES; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW BASULTO, HUGO ESTEBAN; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 11/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION/LICENSE PLATES; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS Z; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 11/18/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY CARRANZA, PEDRO CARRANZA; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 56; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS Z; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 11/18/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 11/19/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY PINA GONZALEZ, JOHAN MANUEL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 11/19/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JANOWCZYK J; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 11/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; 2) WARRANT MIDLOTHIAN PD – SPEEDING BREELAND, CHASSEY LEEANN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: WAXAHACHIE TX; OCCUPATION: MEDICAL ASSISTANT-SUPERIOR HEALTHARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JANOWCZYK J; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 11/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; 2) WARRANT MIDLOTHIAN PD – SPEEDING

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]