Colleyville finished Grapevine’s season with a 58-25 win. Grapevine goes into the off-season with the hopes of a turnaround for next year. Colleyville finished 3rd in the district and will face Melissa on Friday night.

After a week to rest Southlake starts their playoff run tonight against Crowley at 7:00pm.

Volleyball News

GHS Volleyball run ends in the Regional Semifinals after a loss to Argyle.

CHS Volleyball Advances to State Semifinals

Lady Dragons sweep Flower Mound to advance to the State Semifinals. The Dragons will face Tomball on Saturday, Nov. 15th at 1:00pm.





Provide top-quality fire protection solutions with an emphasis on customer service, compliance and growth