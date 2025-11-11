Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Southlake, Texas
Linda Baker, Crime Reporter
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
HAMES, DONTAY LAVAN; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTION
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 11/1/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY
MOORE, KENNETH ALLEN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: DANAKEN CONSTRUCTORS-MASTER ELECTRICIAN
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 11/1/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: INMATE BLEW BELOW .08
GENTRY, KEVIN MARSHALL; B/M; POB: GA; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: HASLET TX; OCCUPATION: VETERAN
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JANOWCZYK J; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 11/2/2025; CHARGES: BURGLARY OF HABITATION; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO OTHER AGENCY
BIRDOW, DERRICK; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS Z; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 11/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – UNAUTHORIZED TEMPORARY TAG; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – IMPROPER WINDOW TINT OR MATERIAL OBSTRUCTING WINDSHIELD OR SIDE OR REAR WINDOW; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DROVE TEXAS REGISTERED VEHICLE W/O TWO LICENSE PLATES; 6) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DRIVING WHILE TEXAS LICENSE INVALID; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW
CARRUTHERS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS; B/M; POB: NJ; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION: 7-11 MANAGER
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS S; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 11/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 2) CAPIAS WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OR LESS; 3) CAPIAS WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 4) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 5) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 6) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO YEILD RIGHT OF WAY; 7) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 8) CAPIAS WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – EXPIRED DL, EXPIRED REG, FMFR, EXPIRED REG; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED
CLARK, SARAH NICOLE; W/F; POB: MI; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: NEXT STAR MEDIA
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 11/5/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 44MPH IN A 30MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION/FAIL TO DISPLAY VALID INSIGNIA; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO OTHER AGENCY
LANCE, DUDLEY REESE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 67; ADDRESS: TROPHY CLUB TX; OCCUPATION: SALES MANAGEMENT
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 11/6/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT
