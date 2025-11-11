Tuesday, November 11, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Southlake, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 11/1/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY HAMES, DONTAY LAVAN; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTIONARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 11/1/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 11/1/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: INMATE BLEW BELOW .08 MOORE, KENNETH ALLEN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: DANAKEN CONSTRUCTORS-MASTER ELECTRICIANARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 11/1/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: INMATE BLEW BELOW .08

Experience total relaxation!

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JANOWCZYK J; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 11/2/2025; CHARGES: BURGLARY OF HABITATION; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO OTHER AGENCY GENTRY, KEVIN MARSHALL; B/M; POB: GA; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: HASLET TX; OCCUPATION: VETERANARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JANOWCZYK J; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 11/2/2025; CHARGES: BURGLARY OF HABITATION; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO OTHER AGENCY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS Z; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 11/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – UNAUTHORIZED TEMPORARY TAG; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – IMPROPER WINDOW TINT OR MATERIAL OBSTRUCTING WINDSHIELD OR SIDE OR REAR WINDOW; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DROVE TEXAS REGISTERED VEHICLE W/O TWO LICENSE PLATES; 6) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DRIVING WHILE TEXAS LICENSE INVALID; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW BIRDOW, DERRICK; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS Z; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 11/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – UNAUTHORIZED TEMPORARY TAG; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – IMPROPER WINDOW TINT OR MATERIAL OBSTRUCTING WINDSHIELD OR SIDE OR REAR WINDOW; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DROVE TEXAS REGISTERED VEHICLE W/O TWO LICENSE PLATES; 6) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DRIVING WHILE TEXAS LICENSE INVALID; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW



GOT A PROJECT? NEED ASSISTANCE IN NAVIGATING CITY ORDINANCES?

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS S; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 11/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 2) CAPIAS WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OR LESS; 3) CAPIAS WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 4) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 5) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 6) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO YEILD RIGHT OF WAY; 7) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 8) CAPIAS WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – EXPIRED DL, EXPIRED REG, FMFR, EXPIRED REG; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED CARRUTHERS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS; B/M; POB: NJ; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION: 7-11 MANAGERARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS S; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 11/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 2) CAPIAS WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OR LESS; 3) CAPIAS WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 4) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 5) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 6) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO YEILD RIGHT OF WAY; 7) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 8) CAPIAS WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – EXPIRED DL, EXPIRED REG, FMFR, EXPIRED REG; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 11/5/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 44MPH IN A 30MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION/FAIL TO DISPLAY VALID INSIGNIA; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO OTHER AGENCY CLARK, SARAH NICOLE; W/F; POB: MI; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: NEXT STAR MEDIAARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 11/5/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 44MPH IN A 30MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION/FAIL TO DISPLAY VALID INSIGNIA; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO OTHER AGENCY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 11/6/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT LANCE, DUDLEY REESE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 67; ADDRESS: TROPHY CLUB TX; OCCUPATION: SALES MANAGEMENTARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 11/6/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]