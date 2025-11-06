A tough match-up on paper ended to be true. Grapevine loses to Argyle 59-9. Grapevine plays their final game of the season on Friday against rival Colleyville Heritage.

Colleyville continues the win streak. A close game versus the Elks. The Panthers hoping to end the regular season strong against the cross town rival Mustangs before heading to the playoffs.

Southlake finished the regular season undefeated, beating Keller Central 49-3. The Dragons are expected to make a deep run in the playoffs as the state’s #1 class 6A team.

Volleyball News

GHS Volleyball Advances to Regional Semifinals

On November 4, Grapevine High School volleyball swept Burleson High School in three straight sets to win its seventh area championship in the past eight seasons. The Mustangs will take on Lubbock Cooper High School on Thursday, November 6, at Wichita Falls Memorial High School.

CHS Volleyball Advances to Regional Semifinals

Lady Dragons sweep El Paso Coronado to advance to the Region 1 Semi-finals. The Dragons will face Plano West on Friday, Nov. 7th at 6:30pm at Marcus High School.

More Sports

GHS Cross Country Team Wins State Championship

Congratulations to the Grapevine High School boys cross country team who are the UIL 5A state champions! This marks the program’s fourth state title. Colleyville Heritage High School boys and girls and the GHS girls also finished strong, with all four GCISD teams finishing in the top 15!

CHHS Band Advances to State

Congratulations to Colleyville Heritage High School for advancing to the UIL 5A State Marching Band Contest. They secured their place after finishing in fifth out of 28 bands at the UIL 5A Area F competition, held Saturday, November 1, at the Birdville Fine Arts Athletic Complex. The CHHS band will perform at the state competition at 3 p.m., Monday, November 10, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Grapevine High School’s Fabulous Fillies earned first place at the Texas Dance Educators’ Association DFW 5A Area Finals competition held Monday, November 3. Congratulations to them as well as to Colleyville Heritage High School’s Premier Panteras for their outstanding performances at this inaugural event.





