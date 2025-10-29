Visitors now have another convenient way to reach Grapevine as the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Silver Line commuter rail opened service. The 26-mile line connects Grapevine with Plano, Richardson, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, and Dallas, with stops at DFW North and DFW Airport Terminal B stations at DFW Airport. Riders on the Silver Line will enjoy European-style comfort in quiet coaches with luggage racks, USB chargers, bicycle storage, and comfortable seating.

The addition of the Silver Line gives Grapevine visitors approaching from the east a direct rail connection to Grapevine. Coupled with the TEXRail service from Fort Worth and the complimentary Grapevine Visitors Shuttle, travelers can now easily reach Historic Main Street, hotels, attractions, and shopping without having to drive. Learn more about the Silver Line by visiting DART.org/SilverLine