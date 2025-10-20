Monday, October 20, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Southlake, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEWELL R; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 10/12/2025; CHARGES: CAPIAS WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO OPERATOR LICENSE; 2) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 3) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR; 4) WARRANT WISE CO – EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY; 5) WARRANT WISE CO – FRAUDULENT POSSESSION OF CREDIT/DEBIT CARD; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY LOPEZ, MARIA TRINIDAD; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 51; ADDRESS: JUSTIN TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEWELL R; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 10/12/2025; CHARGES: CAPIAS WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO OPERATOR LICENSE; 2) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 3) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR; 4) WARRANT WISE CO – EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY; 5) WARRANT WISE CO – FRAUDULENT POSSESSION OF CREDIT/DEBIT CARD; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 10/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 2) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW WEDDEL, TIFFANY CORNETT; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 51; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 10/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 2) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

Experience total relaxation!

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 10/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200; 3) INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES; 4) WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – NO DRIVER LICENSE; 5) CAPIAS WARRANT IRVING PD – NO DL, DISREGARD TRAF. CONTROL DEVICE, FMFR, NO DL, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 6) ALIAS WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING, NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 7) ALIAS WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REG LAW-REG, NO DL, CHILD PASS SFTY SEAT SYSTEM; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO OTHER AGENCY HERNANDEZ, ISSAAC BLADIMIR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: IRVING TX; OCCUPATION: KELLER GLASS AND MIRRORARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 10/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200; 3) INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES; 4) WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – NO DRIVER LICENSE; 5) CAPIAS WARRANT IRVING PD – NO DL, DISREGARD TRAF. CONTROL DEVICE, FMFR, NO DL, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 6) ALIAS WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING, NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 7) ALIAS WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REG LAW-REG, NO DL, CHILD PASS SFTY SEAT SYSTEM; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO OTHER AGENCY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BARRETT S; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 10/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FMFR; 2) ALIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DISPLAY REG INSIGNIA ASSIGNED TO DIFF VEH OR OTHER DEPT; 3) ALIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKD PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 4) ALIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPER MV W/EXP LP; 5) ALIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED WILLIAMS, DIETRICH VON; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BARRETT S; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 10/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FMFR; 2) ALIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DISPLAY REG INSIGNIA ASSIGNED TO DIFF VEH OR OTHER DEPT; 3) ALIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKD PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 4) ALIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPER MV W/EXP LP; 5) ALIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED



GOT A PROJECT? NEED ASSISTANCE IN NAVIGATING CITY ORDINANCES?

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BARRETT S; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 10/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – SPEEDING, NO DL, FMFR, OPERATE MV W/EXPIRED LP; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED BARRETT, LACEY MARIE; W/F; POB: HALTOM CITY TX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: HALTOM CITY TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BARRETT S; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 10/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – SPEEDING, NO DL, FMFR, OPERATE MV W/EXPIRED LP; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 10/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 2) ALIAS WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OVER LIMIT, FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT TARRANT CO – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY DAVIS, BRIAN LADARRYL; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 10/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 2) ALIAS WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OVER LIMIT, FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT TARRANT CO – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]