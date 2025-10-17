Residents of Tarrant County may early vote in the upcoming Joint General and Special Elections at one of the 35 voting locations throughout Tarrant County.

For Colleyville residents and those who work in Colleyville, early voting and Election Day voting will be conducted at Annex A at 5008 Roberts Road, Colleyville. Annex A is located behind the Colleyville Recreation Center. In Grapevine, registered voters may vote at the Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way. Southlake Town Hall is also an official Tarrant County polling location.

For a list of other Tarrant County voting locations and additional locations for Election Day, please visit https://www.tarrantcountytx.gov/en/elections.html Early voting and Election Day voting will be conducted as indicated. For questions, call the City Secretary’s Office at 817.503.1130 or Tarrant County Elections Administration at 817.831.8683.

Early Voting & Election Day – Days & Hours

October 20-24 (Mon.-Fri.) – 8 AM – 5 PM

October 25 (Saturday) – 9 AM – 5 PM

October 26 (Sunday) – 10 AM – 3 PM

October 27-31 (Mon.-Fri.) – 7 AM – 7 PM

Election Day – November 4 (Tuesday) – 7 AM – 7 PM