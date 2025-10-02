Former megachurch pastor Robert Morris pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse charges on October 2, 2025. The charges came after a woman accused Morris of abusing her in the 1980s, when she was 12 years old and he was a traveling evangelist. Morris founded the Texas-based Gateway Church, where he served as senior pastor until his resignation in June 2024.
News releases on the plea agreement highlight the following details:
- Court proceedings: Morris, 64, entered the guilty plea in an Oklahoma court to five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child.
- Plea deal: Under the agreement, Morris received a 10-year suspended sentence, with the first six months to be served in the Osage County Jail.
- Sentencing requirements: The plea deal also requires Morris to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to the victim.
- Resignation: Morris resigned from Gateway Church shortly after the allegations became public in June 2024.
- Church’s response: The scandal has led to significant fallout for Gateway Church, including declining attendance and donations, staff layoffs, and lawsuits. In August 2025, the church installed a new senior pastor, Daniel Floyd.