Date Night in the Park is this weekend, and we’re looking forward to a magical night under the stars in Old Town Keller. Join us for live music, games, and delicious options from food and drink vendors from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, at Bates Street Park.
Maddy Montes, Haley Kelley, and Brad Kelley will be lighting up the stage, and our Parks & Rec team is offering on-site registration for a competitive Newlywed Game, with prizes for winners. Attendees are welcome to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs, and admission is free.
With the event at 133 Bates St. and construction ongoing on Elm Street, we encourage attendees to access parking on the east side of Old Town from Hwy. 377 and take advantage of public lots on the west side of Hwy. 377, using the Bates Street pedestrian crossing.