Date Night in the Park is this weekend, and we’re looking forward to a magical night under the stars in Old Town Keller. Join us for live music, games, and delicious options from food and drink vendors from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, at Bates Street Park.

Maddy Montes, Haley Kelley, and Brad Kelley will be lighting up the stage, and our Parks & Rec team is offering on-site registration for a competitive Newlywed Game, with prizes for winners. Attendees are welcome to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs, and admission is free.