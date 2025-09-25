What a finish last week for Grapevine in the 28-25 loss to Seguin. Grapevine got them to overtime, but a trick play in the end gave the Cougars the win. Grapevine back at it tonight against Mansfield Summit.

Colleyville will have to regroup after a tough loss to Mansfield Timberview 43-42. They’ll put that one behind them as and take on Argyle this week.

Not much of a contest as Southlake beats Trinity 44-6.

