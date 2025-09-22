Saturday, September 27

7:00 – 9:00 PM

Plaza at City Hall

City Hall Plaza is transforming into a lively country dance floor once again! Bring your family and friends for a night of country dancing, live music, and more in the Plaza.

Don’t know how to dance? We’ve got you! Our teachers, Will & Bonnie, will take the stage at the beginning of the event and help you learn the basics of the Country Western 3 Step!

7:00 – 7:30 PM Free Dance Lessons (NEW this year!)

7:30 – 9:00 PM Like Combs, a Luke Combs tribute band, performs

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food trucks. You may also bring your own food and beverages.

Not into dancing? We will have corn hole set up for those of you that just want to listen to some good music and connect with your community. Put on your boots and kick up your heels! We’ll see you on the dance floor.