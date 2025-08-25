Monday, August 25, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Keller, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: DENNIS J; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 8/9/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED SEGURA ALBIZURES, ALVA AMARILIS; W/F HISPANIC; POB: GUATEMALA; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: KELLER TXARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: DENNIS J; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 8/9/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILBIG R; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 8/10/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW BELOW .08 COLBURN, ERICA CAITLYN; W/F; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 49; ADDRESS: HASLET TX; OCCUPATION: OR NURSEARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILBIG R; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 8/10/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW BELOW .08

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOEHMISCH L; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 8/10/2025; CHARGES: THEFT MAIL <= 10 ADDRESSES; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY PIERON, MYRICK DAVID; W/M; POB: MO; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: KELLER TXARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOEHMISCH L; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 8/10/2025; CHARGES: THEFT MAIL <= 10 ADDRESSES; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: LEIMBACHER D; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 8/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT AZLE PD – BURGLARY OF VEHICLE; 3) WARRANT AZLE PD – BURGLARY OF VEHICLE; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY SNELL, SAMANTHA LYNN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: AZLE TXARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: LEIMBACHER D; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 8/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT AZLE PD – BURGLARY OF VEHICLE; 3) WARRANT AZLE PD – BURGLARY OF VEHICLE; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: LEIMBACHER D; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 8/12/2025; CHARGES: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW WOOD, CHEYENNE FAITH; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: AZLE TXARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: LEIMBACHER D; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 8/12/2025; CHARGES: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

The ultimate relaxation!

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 8/13/2025; CHARGES: FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <5; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, KHIERA MONIQUE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: CORPUS CHRISTI TXARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 8/13/2025; CHARGES: FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <5; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 8/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED AARON, MATTHEW DAVID; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 8/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: LIKHITE B; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 8/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND POLVADO, CHRISTOPHER LEE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 55; ADDRESS: TROPHY CLUB TX; OCCUPATION: SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST-COGENT ANALYTICSARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: LIKHITE B; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 8/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]