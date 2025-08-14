IMPORTANT NOTICE: For those with MONDAY/THURSDAY Trash Pick-Up – Your Brush/Bulk Waste & Clean Brush Collection is MOVING to TUESDAYS!
If your trash is collected on Mondays and Thursdays, please note: Your Brush, Bulk Waste, and Clean Brush collection will shift to Tuesdays – beginning September 2.
– Trash and recycling will run as scheduled.
– No changes for residents with a different trash collection schedule.
View your trash/recyclables collection at bit.ly/41rACJh. Visit RecycleCoach.com to access the Recycle Coach application. Please contact Republic Services via email at [email protected] with any additional inquiries.