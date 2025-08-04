Monday, August 4, 2025

Colleyville, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWER R; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 07/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 4) WARRANT DALLAS MO – DMV WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE; 5) WARRANT EULESS PD – DWLI; 6) WARRANT EULESS PD – EXP REG; 7) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 8) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING 47MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE; 9) WARRANT IRVING PD CAPIAS – FMFR – SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE; 10) WARRANT IRVING PD CAPIAS – DL – NO VALID TEXAS; 11) WARRANT IRVING PD CAPIAS – SPEEDING 51MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY BATRES, HUGO ANGELO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWER R; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 07/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 4) WARRANT DALLAS MO – DMV WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE; 5) WARRANT EULESS PD – DWLI; 6) WARRANT EULESS PD – EXP REG; 7) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 8) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING 47MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE; 9) WARRANT IRVING PD CAPIAS – FMFR – SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE; 10) WARRANT IRVING PD CAPIAS – DL – NO VALID TEXAS; 11) WARRANT IRVING PD CAPIAS – SPEEDING 51MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OLIVAREZ E; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 07/26/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT LAVENDER, BRYAN ANDREW; W/M; POB: IL; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: ARGYLE TX; OCCUPATION: FINANCIAL SERVICES-FIDELITYARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OLIVAREZ E; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 07/26/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 07/27/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAM VIOLENCE; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY HALE, HUNTER ALLAN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: DUNCANVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: YELLOW BELLY DRAG STRIPARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 07/27/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAM VIOLENCE; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BERRY A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 07/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; 2) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY WILLIAMS, NABRESHA RAE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION: KITCHEN STAFF – JEWEL FOUNDATIONARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BERRY A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 07/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; 2) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WARREN C; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 07/28/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2<1G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR THOMPSON, CHARLES JOSEPH; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; OCCUPATION: AIRPORT-DELIVERY MANAGERARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WARREN C; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 07/28/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2<1G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOLTYSIAK J; BOOKING OFFICER: NGUYEN N; ARREST DATE: 07/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GARLAND PD – DRIVE W/O LICENSED DRIVER OVER 21 IN FRONT SEAT; 2) WARRANT GARLAND PD – SPEEDING; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW SANDERS, ZANA MARIE; B/F; POB: CA; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: THE COLONY TX; OCCUPATION: CREME DE LA CREMEARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOLTYSIAK J; BOOKING OFFICER: NGUYEN N; ARREST DATE: 07/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GARLAND PD – DRIVE W/O LICENSED DRIVER OVER 21 IN FRONT SEAT; 2) WARRANT GARLAND PD – SPEEDING; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: AGUIRRE J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE; 2) WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – THEFT PROP >= $100<$750; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED MEDICAL/HOSPITAL; RELEASE NOTES: PER CPL FOSS OF COLLEYVILLE PD, SUBJECT IS BEING RELEASED TO THE HOSPITAL ACUNA, ROSA ISELA; W/F; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 50; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: AGUIRRE J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE; 2) WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – THEFT PROP >= $100<$750; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED MEDICAL/HOSPITAL; RELEASE NOTES: PER CPL FOSS OF COLLEYVILLE PD, SUBJECT IS BEING RELEASED TO THE HOSPITAL

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCFADDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 07/30/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT PARKER COUNTY SO – THEFT PROP; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY HARRIS, RONALD RUSSELL; W/M; POB: IN; AGE: 81; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCFADDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 07/30/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT PARKER COUNTY SO – THEFT PROP; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: AGUIRRE J; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 07/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND; RELEASE NOTES: SUBJECT BLEW BELOW .08 CHAMBERLAIN, BRANDYN LEWIS; B/M; POB: NY; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: FLORENCE AZ; OCCUPATION: PROGRAM COST ANALYST-CRESCENT SYSTEMSARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: AGUIRRE J; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 07/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND; RELEASE NOTES: SUBJECT BLEW BELOW .08

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWER R; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 07/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT PLANO PD – SPEEDING 59 IN A 45; 2) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND RANGEL, ROYCE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWER R; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 07/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT PLANO PD – SPEEDING 59 IN A 45; 2) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 07/31/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – SURETY WITHDRAWAL TRAMPER W/GOV REC-INS DOC; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND VILLANUEVA RAMIREZ, EDUARDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: RICHLAND HILLS TX; OCCUPATION: LANDSCAPINGARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 07/31/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – SURETY WITHDRAWAL TRAMPER W/GOV REC-INS DOC; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OLIVAREZ E; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 07/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS; 2) DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES; 3) NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 4) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 5) OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: REL CASH ESCROW TAN-TIONGCO, TERENCE CID; W/M; POB: MA; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OLIVAREZ E; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 07/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS; 2) DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES; 3) NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 4) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 5) OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: REL CASH ESCROW

