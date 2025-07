Tuesday, July 08, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Southlake, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WHITMAN B; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND; RELEASE NOTES: RELEASED TO 3RD PARTY SINGAMANENI, ROSHNATH C; W/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: SOFTWARE ENGINEERARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WHITMAN B; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND; RELEASE NOTES: RELEASED TO 3RD PARTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT SALGADO, FREDDY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: IRVING TX; OCCUPATION: SUPERINTENDENTARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LISLE G; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 2) UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT (F2); RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY WRIGHT, DANAE DENISE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: LUBBOCK TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LISLE G; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 2) UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT (F2); RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LISLE G; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND PAYTON, CEDRIC DE SHAWN, JR; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: LUBBOCK TX; OCCUPATION: CASHIERARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LISLE G; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) POSS CS PG 2<1G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT STACEY, LEQUISHIA NICOLE; W/F; POB: CO; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: GYNECOLOGISTARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) POSS CS PG 2<1G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – PARKED IN HANDICAPPED; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – PARK CURFEW; 4) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – SPEEDING; 5) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – NO SEAT BELT; 6) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – EXP DL; 7) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISP EXP LP; 8) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – POSS DRUG PARA; 9) WARRANT IRVING PD – NO DL; 10) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED 24 HOUR EXPIRATION RAMBO, DIMARIUS TARVAN; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: MESQUITE TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – PARKED IN HANDICAPPED; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – PARK CURFEW; 4) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – SPEEDING; 5) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – NO SEAT BELT; 6) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – EXP DL; 7) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISP EXP LP; 8) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – POSS DRUG PARA; 9) WARRANT IRVING PD – NO DL; 10) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED 24 HOUR EXPIRATION

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR GALLEGOS MENDEZ, ERIC MARCOS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW YERKES WILLIAMS, FRANCES MARY; W/F; POB: CA; AGE: 53; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FMFR; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED GEARY, SHANE MICHAEL; W/M; POB: MN; AGE: 53; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FMFR; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PARK H; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY; RELEASE NOTES: ANSWERED YES TO SANDRA BLAND #4 BATTLE, NYJAIAH KIMBERLY; B/F; POB: PA; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: WICHITA FALLS TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PARK H; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY; RELEASE NOTES: ANSWERED YES TO SANDRA BLAND #4

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD ALIAS X3 – STRAIGHT ON RIGHT TURN ONLY, EXPIRED REG, FAILURE TO APPEAR; 4) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD ALIAS 1 – SPEEDING 44MPH IN A 30MPH ZONE; 5) CAPIAS WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW KHAIR, HAMZA MAHER; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: HOSPITALARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD ALIAS X3 – STRAIGHT ON RIGHT TURN ONLY, EXPIRED REG, FAILURE TO APPEAR; 4) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD ALIAS 1 – SPEEDING 44MPH IN A 30MPH ZONE; 5) CAPIAS WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND GUTIERREZ GARCIA, JESUS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: SUPERINTENDENT ASSISTANT/GOLF COURSEARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: INMATE BLEW BELOW .08 FISCHER, MICHAEL THOMAS; W/M; POB: USA; AGE: 61; ADDRESS: ROANOKE TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: INMATE BLEW BELOW .08

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ADAMS A; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 2) THEFT; 3) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY FEDRICK, WILLIAM CODY; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: LONE OAK TX; OCCUPATION: LANDSCAPINGARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ADAMS A; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 2) THEFT; 3) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ADAMS A; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 2) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY HUSSEIN, OMAR A; B/M; POB: KENYA; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: GARLAND TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ADAMS A; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 2) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY VANRACHACK, CHAD KIT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: AIRFORCEARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

