SATURDAY, JUNE 14, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Grapevine, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION VALDES, EDGAR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OSBORNE B; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND BECERRA, JOSE CHABELO; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OSBORNE B; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2025; CHARGES: POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EZEH, SCOTT CARRIS; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2025; CHARGES: POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO IVEY, CRYSTAL GAYLE-MILLER; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: CROWLEY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON; 2) ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT; 3) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION DETAINER PENSAMIENTO-MENDEZ, HELBER HUMBERTO; W/M; POB: GUATEMALA; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON; 2) ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT; 3) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION DETAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TAYLOR C; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER LOVE, LAWSON BLAYNE; W/M; POB: AR; AGE: 53; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TAYLOR C; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LYNCH K; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCE RESPONSIBILITY; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – THEFT OF PROPERTY $100<$750 SHOPLIFTING; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – THEFT OF PROPERTY $100<$750 SHOPLIFTING; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID SHORES, DAVARUS DARNELL; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LYNCH K; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCE RESPONSIBILITY; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – THEFT OF PROPERTY $100<$750 SHOPLIFTING; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – THEFT OF PROPERTY $100<$750 SHOPLIFTING; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C) DELGADILLO PULLDO, JOSE LUIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C)

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DENTON COUNTY PD – POSS MARIJ>2OZ<=4OZ LOPEZ SORIANO, JESUS FRANCISCO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DENTON COUNTY PD – POSS MARIJ>2OZ<=4OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN KG; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT VIOLATION BLACKMON, JOSEPH MICHAEL JR; B/M; POB: CA; AGE: 49; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN KG; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT VIOLATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MUCHIRI, JAMES LABAN-MWANGL; B/M; POB: KENYA; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TAYLOR C; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT HURST PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 2) WARRANT HURST PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT HURST PD – FTA; 4) WARRANT WHITE SETTLEMENT PD – FAILED TO DIM HEADLIGHTS MTG; 5) WARRANT WHITE SETTLEMENT PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE; 6) WARRANT WHITE SETTLEMENT PD – FMFR 2ND OFF; 7) WARRANT EULESS PD – THEFT UNDER $100; 8) WARRANT EULESS PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 9) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD – RAN RED LIGHT; 10) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR GALLIANO, JENNIFER NICOLE; W/F; POB: LA; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: ODESSA TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TAYLOR C; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT HURST PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 2) WARRANT HURST PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT HURST PD – FTA; 4) WARRANT WHITE SETTLEMENT PD – FAILED TO DIM HEADLIGHTS MTG; 5) WARRANT WHITE SETTLEMENT PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE; 6) WARRANT WHITE SETTLEMENT PD – FMFR 2ND OFF; 7) WARRANT EULESS PD – THEFT UNDER $100; 8) WARRANT EULESS PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 9) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD – RAN RED LIGHT; 10) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROMAN S; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT POTTER CO SO – PROBATION VIOLATION RAMZY, VOLINETINA MONICK; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROMAN S; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT POTTER CO SO – PROBATION VIOLATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JOHNSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – HINDERING APPREHENSIO OR PROSECUTION; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – COLLISION INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200; 3) WARRANT DOH – IMMIGRATION DETAINER COELLO-PEROZO, MAIKEL ALEXANDER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JOHNSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – HINDERING APPREHENSIO OR PROSECUTION; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – COLLISION INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200; 3) WARRANT DOH – IMMIGRATION DETAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCE RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – WRONG COLOR OTHER LAMPS; 6) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DRVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 7) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTIAN FINANCE RESPONSIBILITY SAVALA, JEREMY PAUL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCE RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – WRONG COLOR OTHER LAMPS; 6) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DRVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 7) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTIAN FINANCE RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) FAIL TO IDENTIFY-REFUSE TO GIVE INFO TRIDICO, CLARE ELIZABETH; W/F; POB: OH; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) FAIL TO IDENTIFY-REFUSE TO GIVE INFO

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SALAZAR T; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG MORRIS, MERCY; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 57; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SALAZAR T; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION HOLD MEJIA-BONITO, CESAR DANILO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: EL SALVADOR; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION HOLD

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS HOPSON, CHANDRA; W/F; POB: NE; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: OLYMPIA WAARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; 2) WARRANT DALLAS COUNTY SO – DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM; 3) WARRANT DALLAS COUNTY SO – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON DIAZ, JEREMY; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: GARLAND TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; 2) WARRANT DALLAS COUNTY SO – DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM; 3) WARRANT DALLAS COUNTY SO – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT; 2) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 3) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 4) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO DL; 5) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TX MOTOR VEH. SAFETY; 6) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT; 7) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO DL; 8) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEH WITH UNCLEAN LICEN; 9) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TX MOTOR VEH. SAFETY; 10) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 11) WARRANT EULESS PD – ASSAULT FV; 12) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – SPEEDING; 13) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – NO DL; 14) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – SPEEDING; 15) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHAL’S OFFICE – FAIL TO FASTEN SEAT BELT DRIVER/PASSENGER OVER 15; 16) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHAL’S OFFICE – STATE REGISTRATIO LAW JOHNSON, JESSICA ANN; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT; 2) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 3) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 4) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO DL; 5) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TX MOTOR VEH. SAFETY; 6) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT; 7) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO DL; 8) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEH WITH UNCLEAN LICEN; 9) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TX MOTOR VEH. SAFETY; 10) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 11) WARRANT EULESS PD – ASSAULT FV; 12) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – SPEEDING; 13) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – NO DL; 14) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – SPEEDING; 15) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHAL’S OFFICE – FAIL TO FASTEN SEAT BELT DRIVER/PASSENGER OVER 15; 16) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHAL’S OFFICE – STATE REGISTRATIO LAW

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR GUZMAN, JOSE JAIME; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBINSON, CHRISTY DIANNE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG2<1G; 2) POSS CS PF 1/1-B>=4G<200G; 3) POSSESS DRIG PARAPHERNALIA; 4) WARRANT WISE CO SO – POSS CS PG2<1G; 5) WARRANT WISE CO SO – PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL PACILITY; 6) WARRANT WATAUGA PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 7) WARRANT WATAUGA PD – FAILED TO REPORT CHANGE OF ADDRESS/NAME KHAMVONGSA, ANOUSA; A/M; POB: THAILAND; AGE: 50; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG2<1G; 2) POSS CS PF 1/1-B>=4G<200G; 3) POSSESS DRIG PARAPHERNALIA; 4) WARRANT WISE CO SO – POSS CS PG2<1G; 5) WARRANT WISE CO SO – PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL PACILITY; 6) WARRANT WATAUGA PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 7) WARRANT WATAUGA PD – FAILED TO REPORT CHANGE OF ADDRESS/NAME

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION GRANT, JOAN MARIE; W/F; POB: PHILIPPINES; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION BACHA, HENRY; W/M; POB: GUATEMALA; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: EDSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG2<1G; 2) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 3) CAPIAS HURST PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 4) CAPIAS HURST PD – FTA HANSON, BENNY LEE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: EDSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG2<1G; 2) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 3) CAPIAS HURST PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 4) CAPIAS HURST PD – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) MAN DEL CS PG 1-B>=1G<4G; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; 3) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 4) WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – P/V UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; 5) WARRANT ELLIS CO SO – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; 6) WARRANT ELLIS CO SO – POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 7) WARRANT LUBBOCK CO SO – UUMV; 8) WARRANT WISE CO SO – POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G WILLIAMS, ULYSSES RAY; B/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) MAN DEL CS PG 1-B>=1G<4G; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; 3) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 4) WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – P/V UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; 5) WARRANT ELLIS CO SO – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; 6) WARRANT ELLIS CO SO – POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 7) WARRANT LUBBOCK CO SO – UUMV; 8) WARRANT WISE CO SO – POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION DYNES, ELIZABETH CLEMENTINE; W/F; POB: WV; AGE: 59; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURNETT, HAYDEN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OSBORNE B; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – NO DL; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FTA; 4) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – REGISTRATION REQUIRED; 5) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE; 6) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR; 7) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 8) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID BLACKWELL, MARCUS BRANDON; B/M; POB: IL; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OSBORNE B; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – NO DL; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FTA; 4) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – REGISTRATION REQUIRED; 5) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE; 6) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR; 7) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 8) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – HARRASSMENT FAMILY VIOLENCE HARRIS, STEVEN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: PLANO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – HARRASSMENT FAMILY VIOLENCE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G TORRES CATETE, IGNACIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 46ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT COLLEYVILLE PD – THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID GONZALEZ, MARGARITA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT COLLEYVILLE PD – THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT EULESS PD – NO DL; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA MILLSON, ROBERT TED; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT EULESS PD – NO DL; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 2) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT THORNHILL, MICHAEL WAYNE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: AZLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 2) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GOODMAN C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) REGISTRATION REQUIRED; 2) DISPLAY OBSCURED LP; 3) EXP TRAILER REGISTRATION; 4) FMFR; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – PARK CERT VEH ON STREET LESS THAT 30FT WIDE; 6) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – PARK ON ROAD W/O VALID REGISTRATION; 7) WARRANT DALWORTH GARDENS PD – DISP EXP REG; 8) WARRANT DALWORTH GARDENS PD – FMFR; 9) WARRANT DALWORTH GARDENDS PD – FTA WEJE, JOSHUA OMONDI; B/M; POB: KENYA; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GOODMAN C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) REGISTRATION REQUIRED; 2) DISPLAY OBSCURED LP; 3) EXP TRAILER REGISTRATION; 4) FMFR; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – PARK CERT VEH ON STREET LESS THAT 30FT WIDE; 6) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – PARK ON ROAD W/O VALID REGISTRATION; 7) WARRANT DALWORTH GARDENS PD – DISP EXP REG; 8) WARRANT DALWORTH GARDENS PD – FMFR; 9) WARRANT DALWORTH GARDENDS PD – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – ASSAULT BY CONTACT STAMPLEY, JORDAN; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – ASSAULT BY CONTACT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: EDSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC>=0.15 STIENKEMEYER, ALICE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 56; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: EDSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC>=0.15

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIEWE K; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOUSEWRIGHT, MONICA DAWN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 49; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIEWE K; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200; 3) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EDWARDS, ADAM PATRICK; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: COPPELL TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200; 3) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

