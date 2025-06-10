Tuesday, June 10, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Colleyville, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY HEMING, CARL WILLIAM; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; OCCUPATION: CONTRACTORARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WARREN C; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT GILLILAND, DOUGLAS HUDSON; W/M; POB: CO; AGE: 75; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: LAND DEVELOPER – SELF EMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WARREN C; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR PORRAS, DANIEL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: BURLESON TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTIONARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – EXPIRED DL; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY EXP LP; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED 24 HOUR EXPIRATION NYAKOE, DENNIS OGAMBA; B/M; POB: KENYA; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – EXPIRED DL; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY EXP LP; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED 24 HOUR EXPIRATION

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWER R; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT; 2) POSS CS PF 1/1/-B>=1G<4G; 3) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION DETAINER; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY MUNIZ HUERTA, DANIEL ARTURO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 31; OCCUPATION: ELECTRICIANARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWER R; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT; 2) POSS CS PF 1/1/-B>=1G<4G; 3) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION DETAINER; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BELL C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY; RELEASE NOTES: TRANSFERRED TO TARRANT COUNTY BY KPD OFFICE LIKHITE BABB, MICHAEL WAYNE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 64; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SELF – MOWERARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BELL C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY; RELEASE NOTES: TRANSFERRED TO TARRANT COUNTY BY KPD OFFICE LIKHITE

Relaxing sound bath therapy!

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HENDRY T; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 06/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 3) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO OTHER AGENCY WHITE, DAVID DEN; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HENDRY T; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 06/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 3) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO OTHER AGENCY

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAY E; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND MORRIS, BENJAMIN G; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: AZLE TXARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAY E; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 06/07/2025; CHARGES: 1) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR; 2) POSS MARIJ <2OZ; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED DUE TO NO PC GOMEZ RAMIREZ, JUAN PABLO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: GU; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: MESQUITE TXARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 06/07/2025; CHARGES: 1) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR; 2) POSS MARIJ <2OZ; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED DUE TO NO PC

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – FTA; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – TRAF CTL RED LIGHT; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD – ORD VIOL LITTERING; 4) WARRANT EULESS PD – DWLI; 5) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA REBOLLEDO DURAN, JUAN FRANCISCO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: CARACAS; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TXARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – FTA; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – TRAF CTL RED LIGHT; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD – ORD VIOL LITTERING; 4) WARRANT EULESS PD – DWLI; 5) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]