Monday, June 9, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Keller, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW SUHAGIYA, SHYAMAL; W/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: CBDSARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: QUIROS E; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY COKER, JASON LEE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: BONHAM TX; OCCUPATION: CLEAN UPARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: QUIROS E; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: LOPEZ C; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: RELEASED TO RESPONSIBLE PERSON DE LA CRUZ, FATIMA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: LOPEZ C; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: RELEASED TO RESPONSIBLE PERSON

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE A; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY MACIAS, CHRISTOPHER LUIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: HALTOM CITY TXARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE A; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ <2OZ; 2) POSS CS PG >=4G<400G; 3) CAPIAS WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DWLI; 4) WARRANT PANTEGO PD – DWLI; 5) WARRANT PANTEGO PD – DEFECTIVE HEADLAMPS; 6) CAPIAS WARRANT PANTEGO PD – FTA; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED 24 HOUR EXPIRATION JENKINS, PAXTON SINCLAIR; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: 24/7 STAFFINGARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ <2OZ; 2) POSS CS PG >=4G<400G; 3) CAPIAS WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DWLI; 4) WARRANT PANTEGO PD – DWLI; 5) WARRANT PANTEGO PD – DEFECTIVE HEADLAMPS; 6) CAPIAS WARRANT PANTEGO PD – FTA; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED 24 HOUR EXPIRATION

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY STEARNS, SAMUEL BRYAN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: TRANSPORT AUCTION CARS – SELF EMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: MODIFIED PAYMENT CRAVEN, BAN-DEE NICHOLE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: TRANSPORTERARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2025; CHARGES: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: MODIFIED PAYMENT

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]