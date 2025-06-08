Sunday, June 8, 2025

LocalNewsOnly



2025 Star of Texas Nominations

The annual Star of Texas Awards, hosted by the Public Safety Office every September, honor the bravery and sacrifice of peace officers, firefighters, and emergency first responders who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. Since its establishment in 2003, more than 734 individuals have been recognized for their service.

Nominations are currently being accepted for eligible individuals, including private citizens who assist first responders. The nomination form is accessible through the Star of Texas website.