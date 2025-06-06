The countdown is ON! Less than 20 days until Stars & Guitars!
Join us Friday, June 20 on the Baseball Fields at City Hall for a night you won’t forget with Diamond Rio bringing the hits!
5:30 PM – Food trucks open
7:45 PM – Diamond Rio takes the stage
9:15 PM – Fireworks hit the sky
Reserved tables are SOLD OUT! But, all lawn seating is wide open and FREE, so come early and grab a spot!
Mark your calendars. Tell your friends. Let’s make this a night to remember!
Full details at Colleyville.com/stars2025.