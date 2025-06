Tuesday, June 3, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Grapevine, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/1/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 2) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 RAMIREZ, LUIS ALAN; W/M HISPANIC; POB: CA; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/1/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 2) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOOTHE R; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 05/1/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL MERAZ, ESTEBAN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOOTHE R; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 05/1/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 05/1/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING; 5) WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING; 6) WARRANT EULESS PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ROACH, WILLIAM DANIEL; W/M; POB: OH; AGE: 59; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 05/1/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING; 5) WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING; 6) WARRANT EULESS PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 05/1/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS JONES, FRATREVUS DESHUN; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE HOMELESSARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 05/1/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/1/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL BROCKENBUSH, CONNOR SCOTT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/1/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/2/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G MESSINA, SMANTHA LEE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/2/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 05/2/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – FAIL TO YEILD ROW TURNING LEFT; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEH W/EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES SANDJO MELL, CHRIS OLIVER; B/M; POB: CAMEROON; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 05/2/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – FAIL TO YEILD ROW TURNING LEFT; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEH W/EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES

The ultimate relaxation experience!

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 05/2/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – STOP-SIGN; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – REGISTRATION BELONGING TO ANOTHER VEHICLE; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – OPERATE UNREG MV; 6) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – RAN STOP SIGN; 7) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO SIGNAL-TURN-MOVING RIGHT; 8) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – UNREASONABLE ACCELERATION; 9) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT; 10) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – IMPROPER DISPLAY OF LICENSE PLATE; 11) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO SIGNAL-REQ DISTANCE BEFORE TURNING ROWINSKI, CODY MICHAEL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 05/2/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – STOP-SIGN; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – REGISTRATION BELONGING TO ANOTHER VEHICLE; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – OPERATE UNREG MV; 6) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – RAN STOP SIGN; 7) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO SIGNAL-TURN-MOVING RIGHT; 8) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – UNREASONABLE ACCELERATION; 9) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT; 10) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – IMPROPER DISPLAY OF LICENSE PLATE; 11) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO SIGNAL-REQ DISTANCE BEFORE TURNING

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/2/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 HEREDIA-DELGADO, CARLOS ALFREDO; W/M; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/2/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: EDSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 03/2/2025; CHARGES: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR GARCIA-SEPEDA, BRANDON; W/M; POB: GUATEMALA; AGE: 31ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: EDSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 03/2/2025; CHARGES: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/2/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 HERNANDEZ MELO, YOSIMAR COROMOTO; W/F HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/2/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/2/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 HERRERA, ESTHEFANY; W/F HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/2/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER SPRINKLE, SHANNON; W/F; POB: OK; AGE: 56; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

Regenerative Skincare!

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; 2) OPEN CONTAINER FIRKINS, JOHN FAY; W/M; POB: IA; AGE: 63; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; 2) OPEN CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER LAWRENCE, RODERICH KINTEMAURI; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP; 3) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE BYRD, ENGLYSH DWAN; B/F; POB: NE; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: HURST TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP; 3) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – INSBD/DWI REYNOLDS, SABRINA ANN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 51; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – INSBD/DWI

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500; 2) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 3) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 4) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 5) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – SPEEDING; 6) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – NO DL CASTANEDA, ASHLEY; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500; 2) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 3) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 4) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 5) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – SPEEDING; 6) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – NO DL

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 2) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – PUBLIC INTOX; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – NO DL FLORES RODRIGUEZ, ALMA; W/F; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 2) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – PUBLIC INTOX; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – NO DL

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/3/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP>=$750<$2,500 JENKINS, DOMINIQUE; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/3/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP>=$750<$2,500

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP>=$750<$2,500; 2) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – OBSTRUCTED OR UNCLEAN LICENSE PLATE; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE W/O DRIVERS LICENSE; 4) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JONES-OGUNBANJO, SHERRICE LASHAN; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP>=$750<$2,500; 2) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – OBSTRUCTED OR UNCLEAN LICENSE PLATE; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE W/O DRIVERS LICENSE; 4) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – OPERATE UN REG MOTOR VEHICLE; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – VIOLATE DRIVERS RESTRICTIONS; 4) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – SPEEDING REGULAR ZONE; 5) WARRANT DENTON CO – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH WILTSHIRE, MERSHEK; B/M; POB: NJ; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/3/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – OPERATE UN REG MOTOR VEHICLE; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – VIOLATE DRIVERS RESTRICTIONS; 4) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – SPEEDING REGULAR ZONE; 5) WARRANT DENTON CO – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN KG; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/4/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION BARNS SMITH, JEAN; W/F; POB: IL; AGE: 53; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN KG; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/4/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/4/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND NICHOLS, KAREN RENEE; W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/4/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBORD J; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/4/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED RIVERA TIRADO, CESAR; W/M; POB: PUERTO RICO; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: LITTLE ELM TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBORD J; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/4/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROMAN S; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/4/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD – VIOL DL RESTRICTION MISC; 4) WARRANT EULESS PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA MONETTE, ASHLEY DENISE; B/F; POB: WI; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROMAN S; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/4/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD – VIOL DL RESTRICTION MISC; 4) WARRANT EULESS PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CHRISTIAN T; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/4/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS COLLINS, JAYLA JARAE; B/F; POB: LA; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE HOMELESSARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CHRISTIAN T; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/4/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/4/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G; 2) WARRENT PANTEGO PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT PANTEGO PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED TEXAS LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION JONES, JAQUAWN JACQUES; B/M; POB: MS; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/4/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G; 2) WARRENT PANTEGO PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT PANTEGO PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED TEXAS LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/5/2025; CHARGES: 1) RECKLESS DRIVING; 2) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 3) POSS CS PG 3<28G RUEZGA, BRANDON LUIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/5/2025; CHARGES: 1) RECKLESS DRIVING; 2) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 3) POSS CS PG 3<28G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/5/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) THEFT UNDER $100.00; 3) WARRANT ROANOKE PD – SPEEDING 10% ABOVE LIMIT 74/60MPH ZONE; 4) WARRANT ROANOKE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 5) WARRANT ROANOKE PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR QUEVEDO, TERESA CRISANTO; W/F HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE HOMELESSARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 05/5/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) THEFT UNDER $100.00; 3) WARRANT ROANOKE PD – SPEEDING 10% ABOVE LIMIT 74/60MPH ZONE; 4) WARRANT ROANOKE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 5) WARRANT ROANOKE PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOLAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS; ARREST DATE: 05/6/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON SBI MARTINEZ, ANGEL RENE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOLAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS; ARREST DATE: 05/6/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON SBI

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BATES L; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 05/6/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT COLONY PD – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY KEYES, TERION LAMAR; B/M; POB: MI; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BATES L; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 05/6/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT COLONY PD – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/6/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION YSUHUAYLAS, LESLIE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: PERU; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: PLANO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/6/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 05/7/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO REPORT CHANGE OF NAME/ADDRESS-TX ID W/I 30 DAYS; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING – 15MPH OR MORE ABOVE SPEED LIMIT 100MPH IN A 60MPH ZONE; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED TEXAS LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL-UNLICENSED (NO DISPLAY); 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT VIOLATION; 6) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 7) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE IN MOTOR VEH (OPEN CONTAINER); 8) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL – UNLICENSED (NO DISPLAY); 9) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO SIGNAL LANE CHANGE; 10) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 11) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 12) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 13) WARRANT IRVING PD – STOP – SIGN; 14) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 15) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – DWI; 16) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – DWI BAC; 17) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – UN CARRYING WEAPON; 18) WARRANT FORT WORTH PD – COLLISION INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEH HALL, DOUGLAS TYRONE; B/M; POB: NC; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: LANCASTER TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 05/7/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO REPORT CHANGE OF NAME/ADDRESS-TX ID W/I 30 DAYS; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING – 15MPH OR MORE ABOVE SPEED LIMIT 100MPH IN A 60MPH ZONE; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED TEXAS LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL-UNLICENSED (NO DISPLAY); 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT VIOLATION; 6) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 7) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE IN MOTOR VEH (OPEN CONTAINER); 8) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL – UNLICENSED (NO DISPLAY); 9) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO SIGNAL LANE CHANGE; 10) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 11) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 12) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 13) WARRANT IRVING PD – STOP – SIGN; 14) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 15) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – DWI; 16) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – DWI BAC; 17) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – UN CARRYING WEAPON; 18) WARRANT FORT WORTH PD – COLLISION INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEH

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/7/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON UGALDE, RENE ABRAHAM JR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: CA; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: WACO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 05/7/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PERRY S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 05/7/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT MILLER, KENYON LEQUELL; B/M; POB: MS; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PERRY S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 05/7/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/8/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING 59MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVERS LICENSE FAIL TO DISPLAY; 4) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – SPEEDING POSTED 110MPH IN A 50MPH ZONE; 5) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 6) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVERS LICENSE NONE; 7) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 8) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – FMFR; 9) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVERS LICENSE NONE; 10) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – SPEEDING PRES GEORGE BUSH TURNPIKE 85 IN A 70; 11) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVERS LICENSE NONE; 12) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – SPEEDING POSTED 65MPH IN A 45MPH DAVIS, MALIQ ANDREW; B/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 05/8/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING 59MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVERS LICENSE FAIL TO DISPLAY; 4) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – SPEEDING POSTED 110MPH IN A 50MPH ZONE; 5) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 6) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVERS LICENSE NONE; 7) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 8) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – FMFR; 9) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVERS LICENSE NONE; 10) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – SPEEDING PRES GEORGE BUSH TURNPIKE 85 IN A 70; 11) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – DRIVERS LICENSE NONE; 12) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – SPEEDING POSTED 65MPH IN A 45MPH

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/8/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOUP, CHARLES WAYNE III; W/M; POB: KY; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: FRANKFORT KYARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 05/8/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]