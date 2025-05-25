Sunda, May 25, 2025

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 05/16/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY ALEXIS, MEREDITH A; W/F; POB: PA; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 05/16/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMILTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/16/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND SCHWARZLOSE, KAREN NOLANNA; W/F; POB: NM; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: CAROLLTON TX; OCCUPATION: COURT TRANSCRIPTIONISTARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMILTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/16/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOSEBEE J; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 48MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE; 4) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 5) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – NO DRIVER LICENSE; 6) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY RAMIREZ, JAIME ANTONIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: CA; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOSEBEE J; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 48MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE; 4) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 5) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – NO DRIVER LICENSE; 6) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/17/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY ORTA, JUAN GARCIA; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 68; ADDRESS: PRINCETON TX; OCCUPATION: AMAZON AIR – RAMP ASSOCIATEARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/17/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMILTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/17/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PF 2<1G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR MUNOZ, VANESSA ; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: WALMARTARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMILTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/17/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PF 2<1G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 05/18/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY COLLINS, MALIK HASSAN JAHAD; B/M; POB: KS; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 05/18/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LANG J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 05/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT; 2) POSS CS PF 1/1-B>=4G<200G; 3) POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G; 4) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 5) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – POSS CS PF 1/1-B>=1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY UNDERWOOD, WILLIAM BRIAN; W/M; POB: NE; AGE: 51; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: SELF-EMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LANG J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 05/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT; 2) POSS CS PF 1/1-B>=4G<200G; 3) POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G; 4) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 5) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – POSS CS PF 1/1-B>=1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 05/21/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR DURANT, STORMY RENE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: MANAGERARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 05/21/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/23/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND NORRIS, LADONNA GAIL; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: MESQUITE TX; OCCUPATION: LAWARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/23/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

