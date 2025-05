Saturday, May 17, 2025

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWER R; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 2) WARRANT TCIC/NCIC THEFT PROP >= $100<$750; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY SAFFARIAN, CAMERON MICHAEL; W/M; POB: IA; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE, TX; OCCUPATION: JPS

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWER R; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G; 2) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE AT IAT; 3) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY BURTON, MICHELE JANNETT; W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: BRIO – BARTENDER

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND MORA CUEVAS, ABEL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CRITTENDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: RELEASED TO SISTER LAYMANCE, MELISSA ANDREA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: AVATAR SALON – HAIRSTYLIST

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PRATER J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 04/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) UNAUTHORIZED WINDOW TINT; 2) LICENSE PLATE (NOT DISPLAYING TWO OR OPERATING W/NO LICENSE PLATE); 3) WRONG, FICTITIOUS, ALTERED, OR OBSCURED LICENSE PLATE; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR GIBSON, TAMIJA MONROE; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: MANSFIELD TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOLTYSIAK J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA; 2) LICENSE PLATE (NOT DISPLAYING TWO OR OPERATING W/NO LICENSE PLATE); 3) DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS; 4) WARRANT TCIC/NCIC DALLAS COUNTY INSBD/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW DE LA ROSA, EDWIN FRANCISCO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HENDRY T; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT TCIC/NCIC CARROLLTON PD THEFT PROPERTY $750-$2500; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND WILLIAMS, TAMIA RENAE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAY E; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: PBT AT RELEASE UNDER 0.08 DAVIS, JILL ANN URQUHART; W/F; POB: NE; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOLTYSIAK J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 04/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; 2) WARRANT GARLAND PD X4 SPEEDING, RED LIGHT CROSSWALK, NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE – CLASS C VEH, NO VALID REGISTRATION; 3) WARRANT MEXQUITE PD X7 PUBLIC INTOXICATION, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID, OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED REG, FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TX MOTOR VEHICLE SAFETY X2, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID, SPEEDING SCHOOL ZONE-FLASHING LIGHT; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY PINEDA, RICHARD DANIEL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: MOVER

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWER R; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 04/26/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT TRUONG, HIEU DINH-CHI; A/M; POB: NORTH VIETNAM; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TX; OCCUPATION: TEXAS CAPITAL BANK – BANKER

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: AGUIRRE J; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT TCIC/NCIC ARLINGTON PD THEFT PROP $100-$750; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD NO OPERATORS LICENSE, FMFR; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY SLOCUM, TERRY LEE, JR; B/M; POB: OH; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: LANCASTER TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PERRY J; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY BOHANON, NELSON ALEXANDER; B/M; POB: TN; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAY E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS; 2) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY MARTINEZ, PASCUAL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BERRY A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/01/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY VINSON, NEAL EDWARD; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 05/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD X2 FTA, DRUG PARA; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND SMITH, DAVION ARDELLIS; B/M; POB: IL; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: SPROUTS

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BERRY A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B < 1G; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B < 1G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY VILLANUEVA RAMOS, GUILLERMO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: KELLER

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CRITTENDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 05/03/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: PBT AT RELEASE BLEW UNDER 0.08 MYERS, CALEB LANE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 51; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; OCCUPATION: HEAD CHIEF

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWER R; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/04/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY CHASTEEN, TERRY LENBERT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: FATE TX; OCCUPATION: EXECUTIVE PROTECTION

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAY E; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR DUNBAR, RYAN JAMES; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HENDRY T; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 05/06/2025; CHARGES: TCIC/NCIC WARRANT DALLAS COUNTY INSB FALSE HOLD ONESELF AS LAWYER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND PORTER, KELDRICK LASHAWN; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 51; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PRATER J; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 05/08/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP >= $30K<$150K; 2) MONEY LAUNDERING >= $30KK<$150KK; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY BROWN, CHARLES PARKER; B/M; POB: CA; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: INSPECTOR

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

