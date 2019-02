The Colleyville Heritage Lady Panthers (9-4-4, 5-0-2 5A District 7) slipped past the rival Grapevine Lady Mustangs (13-1-3, 6-0 5A District 7) to break regulation play 0-0 tie with 4-3 penalty kicks in a district match played Friday. Feb. 15 at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

A YouTube video of the match can be view HERE

LRW – – 02/15/16