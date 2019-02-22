Colleyville, Texas Feb 22, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Nicholas Alexander Hernandez, Age:24, POB: Dallas.



Listed occupation asw Labor for Farrier and Home 3145 Merrimac Ct., Southlake, Texas



Arrested on Feb. 17, 2019 at 12:35 AM by Officer J. Mackey at 6300 Ponderosa Lane and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated…Third or More !!!***



Sarah Lysle Avary, Age: 36, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed Occupation as Teacher at PAC and Home 7200 Balmoral Dr., Colleyville,



Arrested Feb. 1, 2019 at 1:15 AM by Officer J. Mackey at 2100 Hall-Johnson Road and Charged with;



Wanda Jean Chittum, Age: 56, POB: Dallas.



Listed as unemployed (although certainly appears to be enjoying the DWI experience); Home 2225 S. 6th St., Abilene, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 18, 2019 at 2:34 PM by Officer B. McCullough at 4200 Glade Road and Charged with;



The Champion of Charges, this week in Colleyville, goes to this Bedford Resident



Raven Elizabeth McDonald, Age: 37, POB: Charleston, SC



Listed Occupation as Leasing Agent for ASAP Personnel and Home 3925 Cedar Ridge ,



Arrested on Feb.22, 2019 by Officer E. Olivarez at 3900 Cedar Ridge, Bedford and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 gram, less than 400 gram, a Felony Second Degree,



2.) Driving while Intoxicated,



3.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Driving without a license,



4.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Speeding,



5.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



6.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Expired Driver’s License,



7.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,



8.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.



Remarks: Does not Know SSN#



Total Bond: $3,439.53

