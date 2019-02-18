Southlake, Texas February 18, 2019

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Considering the of retail theft arrests LNO has reported over the last 20 years, that included Kohl’s in Southlake, probably should attempt your Theft trade at another location!

Buffy Lynn McCann, Age: 47, POB: Dallas Age: 47, POB: Dallas

Listed as unemployed and home at 2613 Escalante Ave. Ft. Worth, Texas



Arrested of Feb. 8, 2019 at 6:06 PM by Officer J. Page at Kohls in Southlake at 3002 E Hwy 114 EB and Charged with;



1.) Theft of Property more than $2,500 with 2 or more Previous Convictions, a State Jail Felony,



2.) Possession of and distribution of an instrument to commit retail theft.

Jose Enrique Rivera Rangel Age: 21, POB: MEXICO



No occupation or employer listed and Home address 1506 East Side Dr., Irving. TX.



Arrested on Feb. 10, 2019 at 4:56 AM by Officer T. Harris at 100 N. Carroll Ave and Charged with;



Antonio Santos-Alanis, Age 47, POB: MEXICO , Age 47, POB: MEXICO

Listed Occupation as a construction Contractor and Home 3608 Travis Ave. Ft. Worth, Texas.



Arrested on Feb. 11, 2019 by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1500 Randol Mill Ave and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated,



2.) Immigration Detainer (Southlake is NOT a “Sanctuary City)







Listed as Unemployed and Home 626 Dove Creek Circle, Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 10, 2019 at 3:27 PM by Officer S. Petrovich at 3001 E Hwy 114 East Bound and Charged with;



1.) Unlawful use of a Criminal Instrument,



Jonathan Alexander Castillo, Age: 22, POB: Dallas



Listed Occupation as Bartender at the Pizza Tavern and Home 2708 Travers Trl. , Keller, Texas,



Arrested on Feb. 14, 2019 at 3:22 AM by Officer T. Harris at 600 W Hwy 114 WB (Southlake) and Charged with;



1.) Unlawful carrying of a Weapon,



