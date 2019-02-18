Colleyville, Texas February 18, 2019

An Editorial by LNO Editor Nelson Thibodeaux



At virtually the last minute, Jon Bullock has completed the familiar local political battle lines. Bullock lost against City Councilwoman Kathy Wheat in 2017, and has decided to oppose another woman councilperson, Tammy Nakamura. In Bullock’s initial loss against Kathy Wheat, it was a race of virtually two first timers running for a council seat. However, this election cycle Bullock has selected to run against the very popular and well known Councilwoman Nakamura.

This once again sets the stage for a very contentious City Council election. In 2017, in a Guest Column; Steve Waltens provide an explanation to why such contentious elections in Colleyville.

An LNO Editorial, concerning the fact that Bullock had admittedly voted for Hillary Clinton, was answered by Bullock with an “explanation” of his voting tendencies , published by LNO

As well as a statement he considered his voting record apparently too personal to discuss with the quote, “I am not going to subject my family to any further discussion of our personal business.”

This response was responded to by Bonnie Carroll, a well-known figure in charity causes for years in Northeast Tarrant County with the following Email to the Editor.