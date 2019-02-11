Southlake, Texas February 11, 2019

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Shanna Cray Toal, Age: 58, POB: Longview, TX



Listed Occupation as Librarian at Keller ISD and Home 708 Dove Creek Trl., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 6, 2019 by Officer D. Moody at 1700 E. HWY 114 WB (Southlake) and Charged with;



Caitlin Jordan Shaffer, Age: 25 POB: Atlanta, GA.



Listed Occupation as Marketing Lead at Top Golf and Home 1 Asheville Lane, Trophy Club, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 02, 2018 at 1:23 AM by Officer C. Rattan at 1199 E Hwy 114 West Bound and Charged with:



Listed Occupation as a Disabled Veteran of the US Navy and Home 33415 Kimble St., Dallas.



Arrested on Feb. 05, 2019 by Officer B. Lockwood at 2150 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Jose Fabricio Hernandez Ayala, Age: 29, POB: El Salvador.



Listed Occupation as Roofing and company “unknown” and Home Address 933 Tarall Circle, Arlington, TX.



1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the vehicle,



2.) On a Fort Bend Sheriff’s Office Warrant for same charge, Bond set at $1,000.



