Keller, Texas Feb. 11, 2019



Wendy Grey Northridge, Age: 65, POB: Philadelphia, PA.



No Occupation listed and Home 1424 Grape Arbor Ct., Keller, Texas



Arrested on Jan. 28, 2019 at 3:07 PM by Officer A. Tomer at 264 S. Main St and Charged with;



Andrew James McCoy, Age 23, POB: Torrrance, CA.



Listed no Occupation and Home 958 Roxbury Way, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 31, 2019 at 3:53 AM by Officer A. Beall at 1600 S. Main St. and Charged with;



Julie Ann Banks, Age:41 POB: Dallas.



No Occupation listed and Home 432 E. Vine St., Keller, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 27, 2019 by Officer A. Beall at 400 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;



Alan Shaw, Age: 17, POB: Grapevine



Listed as Unemployed and Home 1020 Conchos Circle East, Keller.



Arrested on Jan. 26, 2019 at 9:40 PM by Officer A. Beall at 700 Bluebonnet Drive and Charged with;



Alfredo Corona Rangel, Age: 18, POB: MEXICO.



Listed no Occupation and Home 6728 Park Vista #2906, Watauga, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 28, 2019 at 11:59 AM by Officer R. Carte at 1485 S.Main St. and Charged with:



James Scott Newman, Age: 27, POB: CA.



Listed Occupation as Handy Man and Employer HOYA, Home 1352 Quiet Pond, Roanoke, TX.



Arrested on jan. 26, 2019 at 2:27 AM by Officer G. Coulson atg 100 S Elm St. and Charged with;



Jacob Wayne Westlake, Age: 26, P:OB: Greenville, TX.



Listed no Occupation and Home 305 Valley Meadows, Springtown, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 1, 2019 at 3:31 AM by Officer A. Beall at 8400 Denton Hwy and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 G Less than 400 G a Felony Second Degree.[/one_half_last]



Mariah Caroline Blanchard, Age: 17 , POB: Memphis, TN.



No Occupation listed and Home 4336 Westbend Lane, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 27, 2019 by Westlake Officer J. Dickerson at 2200 Hwy 377 and charged with;



