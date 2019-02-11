Dallas, Texas Feb . 11, 2019

Celebrate Black History Month at Cityplace/Uptown Station in Dallas when DART presents students from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in a 90-minute spoken-word and acoustic strings performance, Tues., Feb. 12, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Music Stations, which DART began in 2016, showcases local talent, DARTable cities and unique gems within communities that are easily accessible from a rail station or bus stop.

This month, DART is celebrating the cultural history of African Americans and their contributions to society and culture. Follow and share at #DARTcelebratesheritage to join in.

The student performance at Cityplace/Uptown Station, located at 2711 N. Haskell Ave., Dallas, is accessible by taking the Blue, Red or Orange Line. Booker T. Washington High School, located in downtown Dallas in the heart of the Dallas Arts District, is part of the Dallas Independent School District.

