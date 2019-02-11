If you’ve ever applied for a loan or credit card, you know that your credit score is more than just a three-digit number: it’s a representation of your financial habits. And it tends to speak volumes, especially about how well you manage your debts.

But have you ever wondered how well your neighbors, your coworkers or perhaps your local Starbucks barista handle their finances? Are they as responsible – or irresponsible – as you are when it comes to paying bills or knowing when to use or refrain from using a credit card?

WalletHub compared the median credit scores of residents in 2,572 U.S. cities to give credit where credit is literally and figuratively due. Read on for the results, credit advice from a panel of experts and a full description of our methodology.

Rank

(1=Highest) Percentile Rank* City Median Credit Score 1 99 The Villages, FL 806 2 99 Sun City Center, FL 791 3 99 Sun City West, AZ 789 4 99 Saratoga, CA 784 5 99 Green Valley, AZ 783 6 99 Los Altos, CA 782 7 99 Estero, FL 780 8 99 Lexington, MA 776 8 99 Needham, MA 776 8 99 Laguna Woods, CA 776 11 99 Potomac, MD 775 11 99 Leawood, KS 775 11 99 Colleyville, TX 775 11 99 Oro Valley, AZ 775 15 99 Pittsford, NY 774 16 99 San Carlos, CA 773 16 99 Mequon, WI 773 18 99 Cupertino, CA 772 18 99 Wilmette, IL 772 20 99 Scarsdale, NY 770 20 99 Danville, CA 770 20 99 Manhattan Beach, CA 770 20 99 Westfield, NJ 770 24 99 Southlake, TX 769 24 99 Lafayette, CA 769 24 99 Los Gatos, CA 769 24 99 Mercer Island, WA 769 24 99 Winchester, MA 769 24 99 Newton, MA 769 24 99 Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 769 *Best = 99th Percentile Show All

Percentile Ranking by City Size Percentile Large City Percentile Midsize City Percentile Small City 98 San Francisco, CA 99 Highlands Ranch, CO 99 The Villages, FL 97 Seattle, WA 99 Sunnyvale, CA 99 Sun City Center, FL 95 Honolulu, HI 99 Bellevue, WA 99 Sun City West, AZ 94 San Jose, CA 99 Centennial, CO 99 Saratoga, CA 92 Boston, MA 98 Fremont, CA 99 Green Valley, AZ 91 Portland, OR 98 Cary, NC 99 Los Altos, CA 91 Minneapolis, MN 97 Naperville, IL 99 Estero, FL 88 St. Paul, MN 97 Carlsbad, CA 99 Lexington, MA 86 New York, NY 97 The Woodlands, TX 99 Needham, MA 84 Pittsburgh, PA 96 Boulder, CO 99 Laguna Woods, CA 83 San Diego, CA 95 Arlington, VA 99 Potomac, MD 81 Omaha, NE 95 Ann Arbor, MI 99 Oro Valley, AZ 80 Colorado Springs, CO 95 San Mateo, CA 99 Leawood, KS 78 Raleigh, NC 94 Santa Clara, CA 99 Colleyville, TX 77 Denver, CO 94 Rochester, MN 99 Pittsford, NY 75 Austin, TX 93 Cambridge, MA 99 San Carlos, CA 73 Washington, DC 93 Irvine, CA 99 Mequon, WI 72 Oakland, CA 93 Overland Park, KS 99 Cupertino, CA 70 Virginia Beach, VA 93 Frisco, TX 99 Wilmette, IL 69 Anaheim, CA 93 Berkeley, CA 99 Danville, CA 67 Mesa, AZ 91 Thousand Oaks, CA 99 Manhattan Beach, CA 66 Aurora, CO 91 Scottsdale, AZ 99 Westfield, NJ 64 Tucson, AZ 90 Arvada, CO 99 Scarsdale, NY 63 Nashville, TN 90 Torrance, CA 99 Newton, MA 63 Sacramento, CA 90 Roseville, CA 99 Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 63 Lexington-Fayette, KY 89 Huntington Beach, CA 99 Los Gatos, CA 63 St. Louis, MO 89 Fort Collins, CO 99 Southlake, TX 56 Albuquerque, NM 88 Madison, WI 99 Plainview, NY 55 Los Angeles, CA 88 Plano, TX 99 Lafayette, CA 55 Riverside, CA 88 Sioux Falls, SD 99 Mercer Island, WA