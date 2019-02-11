If you’ve ever applied for a loan or credit card, you know that your credit score is more than just a three-digit number: it’s a representation of your financial habits. And it tends to speak volumes, especially about how well you manage your debts.
But have you ever wondered how well your neighbors, your coworkers or perhaps your local Starbucks barista handle their finances? Are they as responsible – or irresponsible – as you are when it comes to paying bills or knowing when to use or refrain from using a credit card?
WalletHub compared the median credit scores of residents in 2,572 U.S. cities to give credit where credit is literally and figuratively due. Read on for the results, credit advice from a panel of experts and a full description of our methodology.
|Rank
(1=Highest)
|Percentile Rank*
|City
|Median Credit Score
|1
|99
|The Villages, FL
|806
|2
|99
|Sun City Center, FL
|791
|3
|99
|Sun City West, AZ
|789
|4
|99
|Saratoga, CA
|784
|5
|99
|Green Valley, AZ
|783
|6
|99
|Los Altos, CA
|782
|7
|99
|Estero, FL
|780
|8
|99
|Lexington, MA
|776
|8
|99
|Needham, MA
|776
|8
|99
|Laguna Woods, CA
|776
|11
|99
|Potomac, MD
|775
|11
|99
|Leawood, KS
|775
|11
|99
|Colleyville, TX
|775
|11
|99
|Oro Valley, AZ
|775
|15
|99
|Pittsford, NY
|774
|16
|99
|San Carlos, CA
|773
|16
|99
|Mequon, WI
|773
|18
|99
|Cupertino, CA
|772
|18
|99
|Wilmette, IL
|772
|20
|99
|Scarsdale, NY
|770
|20
|99
|Danville, CA
|770
|20
|99
|Manhattan Beach, CA
|770
|20
|99
|Westfield, NJ
|770
|24
|99
|Southlake, TX
|769
|24
|99
|Lafayette, CA
|769
|24
|99
|Los Gatos, CA
|769
|24
|99
|Mercer Island, WA
|769
|24
|99
|Winchester, MA
|769
|24
|99
|Newton, MA
|769
|24
|99
|Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
|769
Percentile Ranking by City Size
|Percentile
|Large City
|Percentile
|Midsize City
|Percentile
|Small City
|98
|San Francisco, CA
|99
|Highlands Ranch, CO
|99
|The Villages, FL
|97
|Seattle, WA
|99
|Sunnyvale, CA
|99
|Sun City Center, FL
|95
|Honolulu, HI
|99
|Bellevue, WA
|99
|Sun City West, AZ
|94
|San Jose, CA
|99
|Centennial, CO
|99
|Saratoga, CA
|92
|Boston, MA
|98
|Fremont, CA
|99
|Green Valley, AZ
|91
|Portland, OR
|98
|Cary, NC
|99
|Los Altos, CA
|91
|Minneapolis, MN
|97
|Naperville, IL
|99
|Estero, FL
|88
|St. Paul, MN
|97
|Carlsbad, CA
|99
|Lexington, MA
|86
|New York, NY
|97
|The Woodlands, TX
|99
|Needham, MA
|84
|Pittsburgh, PA
|96
|Boulder, CO
|99
|Laguna Woods, CA
|83
|San Diego, CA
|95
|Arlington, VA
|99
|Potomac, MD
|81
|Omaha, NE
|95
|Ann Arbor, MI
|99
|Oro Valley, AZ
|80
|Colorado Springs, CO
|95
|San Mateo, CA
|99
|Leawood, KS
|78
|Raleigh, NC
|94
|Santa Clara, CA
|99
|Colleyville, TX
|77
|Denver, CO
|94
|Rochester, MN
|99
|Pittsford, NY
|75
|Austin, TX
|93
|Cambridge, MA
|99
|San Carlos, CA
|73
|Washington, DC
|93
|Irvine, CA
|99
|Mequon, WI
|72
|Oakland, CA
|93
|Overland Park, KS
|99
|Cupertino, CA
|70
|Virginia Beach, VA
|93
|Frisco, TX
|99
|Wilmette, IL
|69
|Anaheim, CA
|93
|Berkeley, CA
|99
|Danville, CA
|67
|Mesa, AZ
|91
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|99
|Manhattan Beach, CA
|66
|Aurora, CO
|91
|Scottsdale, AZ
|99
|Westfield, NJ
|64
|Tucson, AZ
|90
|Arvada, CO
|99
|Scarsdale, NY
|63
|Nashville, TN
|90
|Torrance, CA
|99
|Newton, MA
|63
|Sacramento, CA
|90
|Roseville, CA
|99
|Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
|63
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|89
|Huntington Beach, CA
|99
|Los Gatos, CA
|63
|St. Louis, MO
|89
|Fort Collins, CO
|99
|Southlake, TX
|56
|Albuquerque, NM
|88
|Madison, WI
|99
|Plainview, NY
|55
|Los Angeles, CA
|88
|Plano, TX
|99
|Lafayette, CA
|55
|Riverside, CA
|88
|Sioux Falls, SD
|99
|Mercer Island, WA