Colleyville, Texas Feb. 18, 2019

The Colleyville Police Department is asking for help in locating suspect involved in a package theft which occurred on 2/6/2019 . We have obtained excellent photos / footage from the victim’s home and feel with the public’s help, we can identify this person. https://video.nest.com/clip/cd880d79b6214790a54ebfc5b5471b7d.mp4?fbclid=IwAR0scI0A_aGC1-LLOW92cUCE7ew3EiFGOtYrvWbzCC40OEsO3xLMlwgzQyY .

This theft occurred on Feb. 6, 2019 around 12:54 PM. This person of interest in these photos was driving a white extended cab, Ford pickup, with a silver tool box in the bed of the truck, extended trailer itch, loud exhaust and unknown sticker in the back, driver side window.



IF you have information on this case, please contact Colleyville Detective Jeremiah Filion at 817-503-122 or jfilion@colleyville.com. YHou may also remain anonymours by providing information at Tips@Colleyville.com

Authority Assistant Police Chief H. Wreay.