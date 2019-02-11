Colleyville, Texas Feb. 9, 2019
To date 5 candidates have registered as candidates for the May Council Election
Click on the Candidates Name Below to see the Complete Papers Filed at City Hall
For Mayor
Mayor Richard Newton
Mark Skinner’s last run for office was in the 2014 Texas Senatorial 10 District Primaries
Skinner finished 4th in a 5 person field, Colleyville was carried by Konni Burton.
March 4 Republican primary candidates: 2014
- Konni Burton: 19,288
- Tony Pompa: 5,595
- Jon Schweitzer: 1,368
- Mark Shelton: 15,689
- Mark Skinner: 2,677
For City Council Place 2
For City Council Place 1
Tammy Nakamura