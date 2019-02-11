Colleyville, Texas Feb. 9, 2019

To date 5 candidates have registered as candidates for the May Council Election

For Mayor





Mayor Richard Newton

MarkSkinner

Mark Skinner’s last run for office was in the 2014 Texas Senatorial 10 District Primaries

Skinner finished 4th in a 5 person field, Colleyville was carried by Konni Burton.

March 4 Republican primary candidates: 2014

For City Council Place 2

Bobby Lindamood

Vanessa Steinkam

For City Council Place 1

Tammy Nakamura