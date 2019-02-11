Arrests in Colleyville, Texas

Posting Feb. 11, 2019

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Ritu Sahi Dellecase, Age:44, POB: India



Listed Occupation as Manager at Flight Safety and Home 2007 Kyle Court, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 31, 2019 at 6:38 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 4902 Colleyville Blvd Ste 102 and Charged with:



Andrew James Brenner, Age:28, POB: Grapevine, TX.



Listed Occupation as Caddy at Whispering Pines and Home 2405 Highland Meadows Dr., Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 28, 2019 at 6:53 AM by Officer A. Zablosky at 6100 Hill Brook Dr. and Charged with;



Brittany Heather Hogan, Age 32, POB: Phoenix, AZ



Listed Occupation as Waitress at Boi Na Brazil and Home 5050 Wintercourt, North Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 27, 2019 at 2:57 AM by Officer D. Young at 5200 Pool Road and charged with;



Timothy John Schweichler, Age: 30, POB: Colorado Springs,



Listed Occupation as Account Specialist at Autonation and Home 2503 Bowman Ave., Mansfield, TX.



Arrested Jan. 26, 2019 at 2:09 AM by Officer R. Cortes at 6400 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated,



Saheer Sadruddin Aga, Age: 19, POB Oklahoma City, OK.



Listed as Student at UT Dallas and Home 928 Vinecrest Lane, Richardson, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 26, 2019 at 7:38 PM by Officer E. Olivarez at 5855 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Manager at IKEA and Home 2310 Bunny Run Lane #430, Arlington, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 30, 2019 at 10:36 AM by Officer N. Garcia at the O’Reilly Auto Parts, Colleyville and Charged with;



1.) Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750,



2.) No Operators License,



3.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,



4.) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Driving with Invalid License,



5.) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Display of an Expired License Plate,



6.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



7.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for No Valid Driver’s License (No Display),





8.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for expired Registration,

9.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Expired License Plate,

10.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Expired Registration,

