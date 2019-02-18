Colleyville, Texas February 18, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

T ristan Christopher Wallace , Age 20, POB: Arlington, TX.



Listed Occupation as Student at TCCC and Home 5804 Hunter Trail, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 12, 2019 by Officer A. Zablosky at his home and Charged with;



Possession with intent to promote Child Pornography, a Felony Second Degree.



Valerie Emmanuelle Masson Coraze, Age 42, POB: France,



Listed Occupation as Manager at Richmont and Home 1709 Gatehouse Court, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 13, 2019 by Officer D. Young at Market Street at 5605 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;



Robert lynn Hilliard, Age 56, POB: Denton, TX.



Listed as Unemployed and Home at 5112 Bransford Road, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 13, 2019 by Officer R. Cortes at 5100 Bransford and Charged with;



Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a Felony Third Degree.



Listed as unemployed and Home 5616 Coventry Ct., Colleyville, TX.

Arrested on Feb. 13, 2019 at 10:06 AM at 5700 Coventry Court Lane and Charged with: Driving While Intoxicated.



Rachel Nicole Brown, Age: 31, POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Self-Employed Marketing and Home 8555 E. Ash Lane #1116, Euless, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 12, 2019 at 9:00 PM by Officer D. Smith at 700 Glade Road and Charged with;



Hunter Kyle Sword, Age 18, POB: Bedford, TX,



Listed as Unemployed and Home 794 Windemere Way, Keller, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 09, 2019 at 10:05 PM by Officer R. Cortes at 500 Shelton Dr. and Charged with;



Cody Lee Miller, Age: 28 POB: Bedford, TX



Listed as Unemployed and Home 5921 Nina Lane, Haltom City, TX.



2.) On a Warrant from the Division Austin Parole for Parole Violation.







Listed Occupation as Substitute Teacher at Dallas ISD,



Arrested on Feb. 8, 2019 at 11:10 pm by Officer J. Mackey at 4400 Brown Trail and Charged wtih;



Brent Davin Cuba, Age: 49, POB: Killeen, TX.



List ed Occupation as Fire Fighter for the Plano Fire Dept and Home 3108 Valley Crest Drive, McKinney, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 09, 2019 at 3:41 PM by Officer Z. Watson at 200 Adams Court and Charged with;



Brennan Lee Brown, Age: 25 POB: Ft. Worth,



Listed Occupation as Pricing at AP and home 810 Cutting Horse Drive, mansfield, TX



Arrested on Feb. 10, 2019 at 2:24 AM



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 Gram less than 400 Gram, a Felony Second Degree,



