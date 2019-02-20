The Colleyville Heritage Panthers were defeated by The Colony Cougars 41-32 in a 5A Region 1 Bi-district playoff game on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Lewisville High School. Panthers ended the season with a record of 22 wins and 12 losses. The Grapevine Mustangs were also upset in a Bi-District playoff game by the Little Elm Lobos on the same evening by a score of 68-62 at Carrollton Creekview High School.

CHHS/LocalNewsOnly.com basketball photo website

A YouTube video of the game

LRW – – 02/20/19