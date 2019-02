The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (22-11, 9-5 5A District 7) were triumph over the Fort Worth Boswell Pioneers (3-11, 13-14 5A District 7) 74-44 in a district game on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at CHHS. The Panthers ended district play in second place with the playoffs scheduled to begin next week.

LRW – – 02/13/19