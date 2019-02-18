Keller, Texas Feb. 18, 2019 Recent Arrests.



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Robert Jay Sawyer, Age: 30 POB: Waco



No Occupation listed and Home 240 Overlead Dr., Keller, Texas.



Arrested on Feb. 08, 2019 by Officer M. Keller at his home and Charged with;



Joshua Michael Kirkpatrick, Age 32, POB: Dallas, TX.



Listed as unemployed and Home 5317 Dove Creek Drive, Keller, TX.



DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND**!!



Andrew Alan Hall, Age: 20, POB: Keller, Age: 20, POB: Keller, Listed no Occupation and Home 510 Santa Barbara Drive, Keller, Texas,



Arrested on Feb. 05, 2019 at 1:11 AM by Officer A. Beall at 100 Bourland Road and Charged with;

Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.



Jarico Elijah Mandrell Harville, Age: 23 POB: Shreveport, LA.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 149 E Plaza Blvd #2006, Hurst, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 05, 2019 at 3:03 PM by Officer B Cross at the F n G EAts 201 Town Center Lane and Charged with;



1.) Assault (simple-report) Bond set at $571,







No Occupation listed and Home 2309 Flemming Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 06, 2019 at 2:05 AM by Officer A. Beall at 2000 South Main Street and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces,



Jakob Ely, Age: 17, POB: Ann Harbor, MI.



Listed as a Student at Timbercreek High School and Home 11101 Zachry Court, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Feb. 07, 2019 by Officer T. Ulrich at 201 Bursey Road and Charged with;



