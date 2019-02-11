Big Thicket, Texas Feb. 9, 2019
|US 69 CORRIDOR GATEWAY TO THE BIG THICKET
The purpose of the public meeting is to gather public input on the proposed widening and design improvements of the US 69 Corridor, from FM 1003 (north of Kountze in Hardin County) to FM 1943 (near Warren in Tyler County). The meeting will be an open house format so the public may come and go at their convenience. Staff will be available to answer questions; no formal presentation is planned.
For more information about this project, visit the US 69 Corridor Project Page.
The public meeting will be conducted in English. Persons interested in attending who have special communication or accommodation needs, or require an interpreter, are encouraged to contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Sarah Dupre at (409) 898-5745. Requests should be made at least five days before the event. Every reasonable effort will be made to accommodate these needs.
Comments must be submitted at the meeting, online or mailed to the Beaumont District office on or before March 6, 2019, to be a part of the official public meeting record. You can mail comments to the following address:
TxDOT Beaumont District, Attention:
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried out by TxDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 16, 2014, and executed by FHWA and TxDOT.
Contact Information
Please note: This email is an automated notification, which is unable to be monitored. We’re happy to help you with any questions or concerns you may have. Please contact the Beaumont District at (409) 892-7311 at any time about this project, or send your reply to this email: us69corridor@txdot.gov.
