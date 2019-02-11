US 69 CORRIDOR GATEWAY TO THE BIG THICKET

Where:

Warren Junior High School, Cafeteria

395 FM 3290

Warren, TX 77664 (Map) When:

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019

Open House: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the public meeting is to gather public input on the proposed widening and design improvements of the US 69 Corridor, from FM 1003 (north of Kountze in Hardin County) to FM 1943 (near Warren in Tyler County). The meeting will be an open house format so the public may come and go at their convenience. Staff will be available to answer questions; no formal presentation is planned. Take Our Survey – We Need Your Input Based on early input from the public about the overall Beaumont District US 69 corridor, we’ve developed potential design features for this segment, known as the “Gateway to the Big Thicket.” Review these design concepts and share your feedback through this quick and interactive online survey. We also invite you to share the survey link with others by email or social media, so that we can obtain as much feedback as possible. For more information about this project, visit the US 69 Corridor Project Page. The public meeting will be conducted in English. Persons interested in attending who have special communication or accommodation needs, or require an interpreter, are encouraged to contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Sarah Dupre at (409) 898-5745. Requests should be made at least five days before the event. Every reasonable effort will be made to accommodate these needs. Comments must be submitted at the meeting, online or mailed to the Beaumont District office on or before March 6, 2019, to be a part of the official public meeting record. You can mail comments to the following address: TxDOT Beaumont District, Attention:

Lisa Collins 8350 Eastex Freeway

Beaumont, TX 77708 The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried out by TxDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 16, 2014, and executed by FHWA and TxDOT. Contact Information Please note: This email is an automated notification, which is unable to be monitored. We're happy to help you with any questions or concerns you may have. Please contact the Beaumont District at (409) 892-7311 at any time about this project, or send your reply to this email: us69corridor@txdot.gov.