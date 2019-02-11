LOCALNEWSONLY.com Feb. 11, 2019

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner and America’s sweethearts planning to spend billions of dollars on the occasion, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Best Places for Valentine’s Day as well as accompanying videos, along with its nationally representative 2019 Valentine’s Day Spending Survey.



To determine the most romantic yet affordable cities for celebrating the Day of Hearts, WalletHub compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 25 key metrics, ranging from florists per capita to forecasted precipitation to cost of a three-course meal for two.



Top 20 Places for Valentine’s Day 1 San Francisco, CA 11 Washington, DC 2 New York, NY 12 Denver, CO 3 Las Vegas, NV 13 Atlanta, GA 4 San Diego, CA 14 Chicago, IL 5 Honolulu, HI 15 Austin, TX 6 Seattle, WA 16 San Jose, CA 7 Scottsdale, AZ 17 Virginia Beach, VA 8 Portland, OR 18 Sacramento, CA 9 Orlando, FL 19 Houston, TX 10 Los Angeles, CA 20 Boston, MA



Valentine’s Day Spending Survey – Key Stats

46% of people would break up with their significant other if he or she spent irresponsibly.



Women are 33% more likely than men to spend $0 on a Valentine’s Day gift. Men are two times more likely than women to spend over $100.



Men are over three times more likely than women to think a Valentine’s Day gift is worth going into credit card debt for.



4 in 10 people say irresponsible spending is a bigger turnoff than bad breath.



53% of people would not marry someone with bad credit.

Valentine’s Day Facts

$20.7B: Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2019 ($161.96 per person celebrating).



$196 vs. $100: Men spent nearly twice as much as women, on average, for Valentine’s Day 2018.



$7.6 Billion: Amount Americans will spend on jewelry ($3.9B), flowers ($1.9B) and candy ($1.8B).



9 Million: Number of marriage proposals made each Valentine’s Da y.