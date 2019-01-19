Southlake, Texas Jan. 19, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed as unemployed and Home 1309 West Randol Mill, Arlington,



Arrested on Jan. 11, 2019 at 12:08 AM by Officer. B. Cure at 620 Cimarron Trail and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 Gram less than 4 Gram, a Felony Third Degree,



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 4 Gram, less than 200 G, a Felony Second Degree,



Jessica Dawn Sivley, Age: 31, POB: Lancaster, TGX.



Listed Occupation as Project Manager for Pennington Commercial and Home 3204 Caribbean Drive, Mesquite, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 11, 2019 at 9:17 PM by Officer J. Page a 100 Southride Lakes Pkwy and Charged with;



Alexis Acosta, Page: 18, POB: Dallas



Listed Occupation as Sushi at Ra Sushi and Home 1551 W. Airport Fwy, Irving, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 12, 2019 at 3:00 AM by Officer W. Boyd at Luna Grill, Southlake and Charged with;



Walker Thouston, Age: 25, POB: Texarkana, TX.



Walker Thouston, Age: 25, POB: Texarkana, TX.

Listed as Unemployed and Home 3736 Bee Tree Lane, Ft. Worth.

Arrested on Jan. 17, 2019 aat 1:27 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 800 S. Kimball Ave and Charged with;

1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance, PG 1 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony,



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance, PG 1 More than 1 Gram less than 4 G, a Felony Third Degree,



3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 Gram less than 4 G a Felony Third Degree



4.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff”s Warrant for Unlawful POssession of a Firearm by a Felon.

