The following was provided to Local News Only from Mayor Pro Tem Bobby Lindamood

To Editor Local News Only.com

Thank you for reaching out to me in concerns to the latest on our lawsuit. I would like to first say this latest ruling against Taylor is a great victory for me and my family. The court of appeals found enough evidence (even though we were not allowed to take depositions in the beginning) and decided that we can proceed against Taylor for his actions. This has been a grueling 3 1/2 years of defending my honor against misquotes and misrepresentations of issues without the full detail that exonerates me.

My family and I have prayed and talked about our next steps. We agreed and came to the conclusion that we would like to have this behind us and to not have to continue the litigation process and disrupt ours and other people’s lives. While we are prepared to go forward and fully expose all those that participated with Taylor should we need to, we would rather end the lawsuit and enjoy life without this hanging over our heads.

To that end, I recently sent an email to Mr. Taylor to resolve this issue so we could all move along and focus on our families and other ventures. My email asked for nothing more than a simple apology from Taylor/Mogged/Fletcher and to put this issue behind us.

We continue to ask for prayers as this has been financially and emotionally draining. We are proud to stand strong and firm against bullying and the distasteful behavior exposed to date, but look for peace and resolve.