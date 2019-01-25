Keller, Texas January 25, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Robert Wayne Burd, Age 57, POB: NM



Listed Occupation as Day Prep at Springcreek BBQ and Home 1238 Johnson Road, Keller, TX.

Arrested on Jan. 16, 2019 at 9:23 PM by Officer G. Coulson at 1238 Johnson Road and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated THIRD OR MORE !!!***

Chandler Joseph Devivo, Age: 19, POB: Ft. Worth .



Listed Occupation as a self-employed Locksmith and Home 5520 Champlain Drive, Keller.



Arrested on Jan. 17, 2019 at 8:01 PM by Officer G. Coulson at 900 N. Tarrant Pkwy. and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces,



2.) Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle- A Felony Third Degree.



3.) Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with an Intent to Impair an Investigation, A Felony Third Degree,



4.) Tampering with a Government Record,



Jacob Garrett Passamano, Age: 19, POB: Keller



No Occupation listed and Home 1524 Florence Place Ct., Keller, Texas,



Arrested on Jan. 13, 2019 at 1:01 AM by Officer A. Beall at 1500 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony,



Kailey Margaret Ervin, Age: 29, POB: Grapevine,



Listed Occupation as Owner-Cleaning; All Purpose Cleaning and Home 5613 Lamar St., Watauga, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 13, 2019 at 4:27 PM by Officer M. Keller at 1319 S. Main Street and Charged with;



Mikhael Shea Wilkinson, Age: 28, POB: Ft. Worth, TX.



No Occupation or Employer listed and Home 3820 Coates Circle, Benbrook, TX.



Arrested on Jan. 14, 2019 at 6:03 PM by Officer A. Tomer at 1305 Mesa Trail and Charged with;



Aldo Martinez, Age: 17, POB: Chicago, IL.

Listed Occupation as Student at James Madison High School and Home 812 Big Sky Lane, Saginaw, TX.

Arrested on Jan. 16, 2019 at 11:16 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 536 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

